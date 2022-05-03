‘Everest’ climb on the cards in aid of Tralee’s Roddy as he battles Motor Neurone Disease

An online fundraiser has been set up to raise funds for Tralee man Roddy Nicholson (pictured here with his family) who, in January 2020, was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease. All funds raised from the GoFundMe page will be used to support an educational fund for Roddys children and also the Kerry Hospice.

An online fundraiser set up to help raise funds for the family of Tralee man Roddy Nicholson as well as the Kerry Hospice Foundation has flown past its target amount of €15,000 and has, at the time of going to print, raised the very considerable sum of €15,305.

The GoFundMe page was set by Roddy himself – who back in January of 2020 was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease (MND) and who is now in palliative care – with all funds raised from the GoFundMe page to used to support an educational fund for Roddy’s children as well as the Kerry Hospice.

As part of the fundraising challenge, Roddy has laid down the gauntlet to a few hardy mountaineers who, next month on June 26, will climb Ireland’s highest mountain, Carrauntoohil; the idea is to have the support of a number of people to climb Carrauntoohil, with their collective climbing efforts exceeding the height of Everest, which stands at a great height of 8,848 meters.

Roddy first noticed his symptoms in June 2019, the month his youngest son Rían was born. January 2020 was the month Roddy’s life was turned upside down, when he was diagnosed with MND.

MND is a Neuro Degenerative Disease which essentially means Roddy central nervous system is unable to send signals to his motor neurones, which are critical to be able to move limbs and control movement.

There is no cure for MND. Life expectancy from this diagnosis is typically 3 to 5 years and the disease has already significantly impacted Roddy’s movement, his voice, it has stripped him of the independence to drive, to work and earlier this year it removed his ability to live in his home surrounded by his loving family and he now requires 24-hour palliative care and support with most of daily tasks that the rest of us take for granted.

Roddy knows that the time he has left is limited and wants to spend this time to focus on the people that are most important to him, and spending time on things that are most important to him. This includes dramatically changing his financial plans, to provide for the needs of his condition as well as the needs of his family, while he is alive and after he is gone.

Time is of the essence as the disease takes a greater hold. Roddy remains positive, supported of course by his wonderful family, his friends and the outstanding care of Kerry hospice. This fundraiser is a focus point for the next few months and he said that he will be looking forward to catching up with some of his good friends on the day and watching them sweat and crawl their way up to the top of Carrauntoohil.

All the climb details are available on the GoFundMe page here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/674du-climb-everest-for-roddy?member=18637497&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_source=customer