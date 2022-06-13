Eugene Leonard Family Fun Day proves a huge success for Castleisland Desmond

Friday evening’s Eugene Leonard Memorial Family Fun Day was a huge success for Castleisland Desmonds GAA Club. The event has been revived after a gap of nearly a decade and is now dedicated to the memory of its founder, the late Garda Eugene Leonard who started it all many years ago. “Over 200 boys and girls from the local national schools took part in the many planned events on the evening and most went home happy after winning their first medal,” said event organiser, Pat Hartnett. There was a host of other activities including: face painting; a puppet show; egg and spoon race; sack races; three legged races; a penalty shoot out and many more. “The teams were coached by our senior ladies and mens players and they all enjoyed the experience so Desmonds won’t be short of coaches in the future,” said Pat. “Medals were presented by our county stars, Ruairi Bourke, Lorraine Scanlon, Cáit Lynch, Paris McCarthy along with Adam Donoghue and Brian Leonard. “Best players awards for boys and girls were presented by Paulette Leonard on behalf of the Leonard family. “A group of around 25 people came together over the previous three weeks and worked as a team in the lead up to this event. “Everyone did the job they were asked to do and then combined as a team to make this night the huge success it was. “The future of Desmonds GAA Cub is indeed bright and again thanks all for your cooperation, help and kindness. “It was all done for the young boys and girls of the town and the smiles on their faces on the night was just reward for all involved and next year will be bigger and better,” said Mr. Hartnett.