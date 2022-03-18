Escape from Kharkiv: Family tell of terror of invasion from the safety of a new home in Kerry

Safe at last: Sean Dineen (left) and wife Breda (right) at their home in Mortara, Ballylongford, with Yury and Julia Sotnyk and the couple’s two sons, Max (8) and Anthony (4). Max is starting school soon, and the boys, mercifully, seem to have come through the trauma relatively unscathed. Photo by John Kelliher

YURY Sotnyk gunned the family’s car out of Kharkiv as the opening salvoes in Putin’s brutal assault of Ukraine rained down on the city.

“It was just panic,” Yury and wife Julia told The Kerryman this week, safe at last in the home of hosts Sean and Breda Dineen in Ballylongford.

The couple are this week paying heartfelt gratitude to the Kerry couple to have opened their home to them and their two young sons.

Contact was made in Poland between both families when Sean flew to Warsaw and waited alone for days - with just a sign offering refuge in Ireland to families exiting wartorn Ukraine.

Yury and Julia have hailed Sean and Breda as their ‘heroes’ for their incredible charity; as they begin to process the trauma of the past fortnight in a safe setting on Europe’s fringe.

“Yury said there was going to be a war all along,” Julia said.

“We had everything packed and we were going to leave on February 23 but Julia was tired after a long day so we said no, we go tomorrow,” Yury recalled.

But it was too late to escape the trauma of the invasion’s onslaught. It was 5am when the bombs hit Ukraine’s second city – one of the first centres attacked, just inside the border from Russia.

A 28-hour dash into the centre of Ukraine and on to the Polish border ensued; where Yury was to suffer a heartbreaking separation for two days from his wife and young sons Max (8) and Anthony (4).

“I just drove as fast as I could while we could hear the bombs exploding around us on the route from Kharkiv, ” Yury said, in excellent English.

“I drove through the red lights and we were going to my native city in the centre of Ukraine. But then we heard on the radio that cities were being bombed everywhere so we decide to drive for Poland, trying not to go near cities.

“We drove for 28 hours straight, without sleep, until the Polish border.” There they ground to a halt at the end of a 25km queue to the crossing.

“But the hardest thing was I had to leave Julia and the boys. They had to drive to Poland on their own because Ukrainian men were not allowed leave the country.”

Yury said saying goodbye to his family then was the hardest thing he had ever experienced. But at least one aspect of fate would prove kind as he secured a special dispensation two days later to exit Ukraine himself. They were joyously reunited in Poland and made contact with Sean in Warsaw, after Yury responded to a Facebook post from Breda back home in Kerry.

Rather than leave their family car in Poland, however, they decided to drive to Ireland - via Cherbourg. “Sean paid for our ticket on the ferry, he is just so generous and we appreciate so much his help and that of all the Irish people.

“But we had another fright on the ferry because there was a huge storm. It was our first time on a ferry. When the first wave hit I woke up and thought it was the bombing again. The storm lasted for eight hours.”

So exhausted were Max and Anthony from their earlier ordeal they mercifully slept through the storm-tossed crossing.

Now, Yury and Julia await the arrival in Kerry of Julia’s mom – currently safe in Warsaw. But they are deeply worried for the welfare of Yury’s family – currently safe in central Ukraine. “I keep telling them to leave but they will not,” he said.

The family are adjusting to life in a haven far removed from their once bustling existence in a big European city. Their flight from Kharkiv came just a year after they had moved there from Kyiv for a new start.

“We had a digital advertising agency,” Julia said. “And some of our clients were Russian. We are very close as people. My grandfather was Russian, and we never had bad thing to say about them before, they are just people like us.

“Now I can’t think of them,” she said.

Yury recently watched a video of a Russian tank crew firing on a civilian apartment block while laughing at the devastation they were causing.

“What kind of animals can do this?” he asked. “How can you shoot randomly at innocent people and laugh?

“I am seeing videos of places I passed everyday now destroyed. I saw a video of the route I take my boys to school and there was a woman lying injured with lots of blood,” Yury said. “The kindergarten Anthony went to was also hit...we don’t know if our home is still there.”