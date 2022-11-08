Kerry

Escape from Alcatraz – Fenit’s Caroline completes ‘bucket list’ 3.5km swim from famous island prison

Caroline Corkery (third from left) pictured on her way to Alcatraz where she would set off on her 3.5km swim back to the mainland. Expand
Caroline pictured after completing the swim. Expand
The famous Alcatraz prison in San Francisco Bay. Expand

Fergus Dennehy

IT’S one of the most-famous prison escapes of all time, and even now, 60 years later, the mystery of whether Alcatraz inmates Clarence Anglin, John Anglin and Frank Morris successfully made it across San Francisco bay to freedom is noted as one of the compelling mysteries of our time.

One woman who can now testify to the difficulty of the swim that the three inmates took all those years ago is Fenit woman Caroline Corkery, who recently successfully completed the ‘bucket list’ 3.5km from Alcatraz to the mainland, something made all the more incredible considering she only learned to swim back in 2019.

