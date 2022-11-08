Escape from Alcatraz – Fenit’s Caroline completes ‘bucket list’ 3.5km swim from famous island prison

IT’S one of the most-famous prison escapes of all time, and even now, 60 years later, the mystery of whether Alcatraz inmates Clarence Anglin, John Anglin and Frank Morris successfully made it across San Francisco bay to freedom is noted as one of the compelling mysteries of our time.

One woman who can now testify to the difficulty of the swim that the three inmates took all those years ago is Fenit woman Caroline Corkery, who recently successfully completed the ‘bucket list’ 3.5km from Alcatraz to the mainland, something made all the more incredible considering she only learned to swim back in 2019.

She made the promise to a friend of hers who lives in the San Francisco area that, when she eventually did learn how to swim, she would be out to visit her and, while out there, would complete the swim from the infamous prison.

Caroline spoke to The Kerryman this week about moving outside of her comfort zone and battling her anxiety to get the job done.

“At that stage when I made the promise to my friend, I could only paddle in water and I was afraid of going out of my depth and I could only barely do a front crawl. Since learning to swim though, I’ve done a lot, including a relay swim of the English Channel, and so I thought it was time that I finally went and ticked the Alcatraz swim off the list,” she said.

COVID and lockdowns hampered Caroline’s plans to travel over in the last few years, but now that the world has opened up once more, Caroline was put in touch, through her coach Kevin Williams, with a group from Dublin who were travelling over to complete the swim and, in her own words, Caroline decided to “hop along with them”.

Travelling to San Francisco was the easy part for Caroline, but the real challenge for her began as the swim edged ever closer and her anxiety levels began to rise.

“My biggest issue with the swim came from the fact that I suffer from anxiety around swimming so the big thing for me was to calm myself down,” she said.

“Once I had done that, it was just a matter of getting into the water and getting it done. We had been told what sights to follow and to aim for, and then our points changed about three times as we were moving along with the current. Once I was in though, and I was calm, I was able to swim away,” she said.

“I’m used to having my support around me – like the girls that I swim with regularly and my coach, Kevin – so not having them with me this time was another aspect of the challenge. It was water I didn’t know, and no matter where you swim, if it’s new to you, you’ll always be more anxious,” she continued.

As for the swim itself, you can’t take to those waters without thinking of the historic escape attempt, and Caroline said it was to the forefront of her mind as she got into the water.

“It [thinking about the escape] made the swim that little bit more epic. I was thinking the whole way that unlike the trio that escaped, or tried to escape, at least we were going in the daylight and in the slow and safer part of the tide,” she said.

“We had a boat with us that knew the tides and the conditions, and I was just thinking what it would have been like for them, coming down in the middle of the night, not knowing anything about the tides, water conditions and having no support, they’d just have had the lights of San Francisco in the distance to guide them.

“It was great and it was lovely to get it done and one to finally tick off the bucket list. Only for Kevin Williams and my team, the girls – Aisling, Elaine and Sandra – they’re my support network, and I wouldn’t have been able to achieve this without their help over the years,” she said.