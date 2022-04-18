EPA says assessment needed at Roadstone’s asphalt plant in Clasheen

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has said an appropriate assessment is needed for an asphalt plant in Clasheen.

The agency made its call in recent days based on the proximity of the Roadstone Ltd plant to multiple sites of environmental importance. The decision relates to an appeal against Kerry County Council’s decision to grant an Air Emissions Licence to the plant.

The sites of environmental importance include a Killarney National Park, MacGillycuddy’s Reeks and Caragh River Catchment Special Area of Conservation (SAC); a Sheheree Bog SAC; and a Killarney National Park Special Protection Area.

“…it cannot be excluded, on the basis of objective information, that the industrial plant, individually or in combination with other plans or projects, will have a significant effect on any European site and accordingly determined that an Appropriate Assessment of the industrial plant is required,” the EPA wrote.

“This determination is based on the proximity of the industrial plant to European Sites and the potential for significant effects on their qualifying interests.”

Kerry County Council approved an application last May for an Air Emissions Licence for the Roadstone plant, but locals vehemently opposed to the application vowed they would appeal the decision. The appeal is limited to matters relating to air-pollution control.

Submissions or observations on the appropriate assessment can be made until May 6 this year, and the Agency provides information on making such submissions or observations on its website.

Roadstone has continuously insisted that it operates in line with all relevant environmental; health and safety; and regulatory and planning conditions.