Endgame for Tralee theatre plans over failure to secure financial backing

Less than three months after securing planning permission to transform the former CBS school on Strand Road into an arts theatre and café, the committee have all but given up hope of seeing their project come to fruition.

The Tralee Theatre and Arts Centre Committee, fronted by Chairman Patrick McDonald, admitted this week that plans are very much on the back foot because they cannot find backers to fund the €50,000 needed to kick-start the project.

Adding to the problems is that January 1 marked the expiry date for their lease on the building, which comes as another blow to the ambitions of Tralee Theatre and Arts Centre.

The idea behind the theatre is that it would offer free acting classes to marginalised sectors within the community, aimed at giving everyone an opportunity to experience the joy of acting. Moreover, it was thought that by having a café in the building (the Rose Café) it would create footfall and added atmosphere to Strand Street.

Tralee Theatre and Arts Centre has also applied for charitable status but is yet to receive official confirmation from the Charities Regulator if its application is successful. This would allow for some glimmer of hope in attracting financial backers. The Group needs to have charitable status secured in order to extend the lease on the building.

Some local politicians have given their support to the project since its inception in 2021. When first announced, the idea of creating a community theatre for Tralee was greeted favourably by the public, as was the thought of restoring a listed building.

“If we can’t get €50,000 it’s effectively dead in the water, it’s all the red tape that is killing us,” said Patrick.

“As long as the building is empty, we’re keeping up hope that we can turn this around. We did a lot of work on this and it’s a shame, we have tried everyone, and we seem caught everywhere we turn.”

Patrick called it ‘a shame’ that plans for such an exciting arts offering for Tralee town is unable to get funding and is being allowed dwindle.

“It would bring huge benefits to the youth of the town. The arts is so important and it inspires people of all ages. We really felt this project would be beneficial to the town but unless we can get the money it’s not going to happen, which is a shame,” he said.