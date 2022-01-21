Kerry

Endgame for Tralee theatre plans over failure to secure financial backing

Plans to transform the former CBS school into a theatre and café have hit a wall over a lack of financial support 

The old CBS school on Strand Street where it had been hoped a new theatre and café could be established after planning permission was granted in 2021. (Photo by Joe Hanley). Expand

The old CBS school on Strand Street where it had been hoped a new theatre and café could be established after planning permission was granted in 2021. (Photo by Joe Hanley).

kerryman

Stephen Fernane

Less than three months after securing planning permission to transform the former CBS school on Strand Road into an arts theatre and café, the committee have all but given up hope of seeing their project come to fruition.

The Tralee Theatre and Arts Centre Committee, fronted by Chairman Patrick McDonald, admitted this week that plans are very much on the back foot because they cannot find backers to fund the €50,000 needed to kick-start the project.

