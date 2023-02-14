End of era as final nuns leave Kenmare

The former convent in Kenmare now part of the Pobal Scoil Inbhear Sceine. Photo from the Sisters of St Clare website

There is great sadness in the town of Kenmare this week after the news that the Sisters of St Clare are to depart the town after more than 160 years.

While only very few nuns remained in the last few years, the closure of the Convent in the town for good has closed a significant chapter in the history of the town.

It has also led to speculation about the Convent house itself located just outside the town. This is a new building opened about 25 years ago and is a prime location in the town. It is understood that it is likely to be put in the market.

The original convent forms part of Pobal Scoil Inbhear Scéine, where the nuns will be remembered for many years, as is the case across the town, them having played a huge role in education in Kenmare at primary and secondary.

Cathaoirleach of Kenmare Municipal District Cllr Patrick Connor-Scarteen said he himself was taught by the Sisters of St Clare:

“I have very fond memories of the Convent as I grew up across the road. They gave great religious and community service to the town with a special emphasis on education. I was taught by one myself.”

He said that times have now changed and the lack of vocations to the order has led to the closure of the convent, with the final sisters leaving in the coming months.

“They will be missed in Kenmare but they leave behind a cultural and educational legacy on the town,” he added.

A letter from the nuns to parishioners and published in the Mass newsletter read: “As a congregation, we are sorry to be bidding you farewell and we very much hope that the legacy we leave, after 16 decades among you, will be something you continue to value as a parish and community.

“We will carry Kenmare with us in our hearts and prayers always. We ask that you do the same for us. I offer you, and all your people, some words of blessing attributed to St Clare: ‘Go raibh an Tiarna libhse i gconaí agus sibhse i gconaí le Dia’.”

Dating back to the 1800s, the Sisters of the Poor Clare Convent, a response to the poverty that followed the Great Famine, put Kenmare on the map for its lace-making.

In fact, it was of such a high standard that it was once worn by Queen Victoria and Queen Grace, and the lace tradition lives on in the town. Kenmare Lace Centre has vowed to maintain this legacy in honour of the Sisters.

In fact, Nora Finnegan, who teaches lace design and runs the centre, says a museum should be opened to honour the sisters and all they did.

They also helped fight for the rights of the local community and to alleviate poverty during their years in the town.

One of the most famous of the order was Margaret Anne Cusack, who in 1861 as Sr Mary Francis Clare. She was sent with seven other nuns to found a new convent in Kenmare.

She was said to be extremely outspoken on Irish nationalism and often came into conflict with local landlords in Kerry as well as with the Catholic church and even her religious superiors.

When the Poor Clares celebrated their centenary in 1961, the president of the day, Eamon de Valera travelled to Kenmare to mark the occasion. At the time there were 12 nuns in the community.

This had reduced to just three in 2011 when they marked their 150th anniversary, and now the final nuns will depart the town, thus marking the end of a very long era.