End of an era as last two Presentation Sisters depart Killarney convent

The door has finally closed on the Presentation Sister Convent in Killarney as the last two sisters left the building, that once played a key role in the life of the town.

No plans are currently in place for the Covent building but some of the adjoining lands will play a key role in education in the town, just as the Sisters once did, with plans for a new school underway.

St Brigid’s Presentation Secondary School has been given approval to move-head with a brand new school on the site due to increased demand at the Killarney school, that their current facilities are unable to meet.

It is hoped that the gift of land for the new school will ensure that the legacy of Nano Nagle and the Presentation ethos will live on into the future in Killarney and beyond.

For nearly 230 years, since the first two Sisters arrived in 1793 to establish a convent and school, the Presentation Sisters have played an important role, educating, and supporting those in need in Killarney.

It was the first community of Presentation Sisters outside of the founding community in Cork, and their mission was to expand and continue the work of their founder Nano Nagle, which was to provide education to Catholic children, which was forbidden at the time by the Penal Laws.

In 1800 a Primary School was established and by 1826 over 350 pupils were enrolled. In 1875 the current Presentation Convent was built.

The Convent, which is a three-storey building and includes a six-bay double height Gothic Revival style chapel is of significant historical importance and is a listed building, with many of the original features of the building both internally and externally still intact and protected.

In 1948 a Secondary School was founded, with the current St Brigid’s Presentation Secondary School building commencing construction two years later. This building is still in use with a further extension added to the school in 1984.

The two remaining Sisters have departed the Presentation Convent in Killarney for the last time, joining other communities in Kerry.