Enable Ireland staff take to the picket line in Tralee in strike action seeking fair pay

STAFF at Enable Ireland in Kerry took to the picket line on Friday to call for comparable pay and conditions to the counterparts working in the HSE.

About 18 Enable Ireland staff took part in the strike action with the picket mounted outside the charity service’s adult centre on Edward Street in Tralee

The strike at Enable Ireland Kerry – which provides support services to hundreds children and adults with disabilities across the county –is part of a wider campaign of industrial action being undertaken by members of the Fórsa trade union in community and voluntary sector agencies across the country.

Similar one-day strike actions by community and voluntary sector care staff also took place during the week in Cork at St Joseph’s Foundation; in Galway at Ability West and in Mayo at Western Care.

The various strike actions all form part of the Irish Congress of Trade Unions led ‘Valuing Care, Valuing Community ‘campaign which aims to achieve improved terms and conditions of employment for health and social care professionals and other staff employed in agencies funded by the HSE and other State bodies, where staff are employed on lower pay and lesser conditions than equivalent grades in the HSE and other agencies.

Research published last year by the Fórsa trade union showed very high annual staff exit rates from the sector, of up to 33 per cent annually, as a result of poor pay and conditions.

The trade Union says this is leading to increased recruitment costs and increasing pressure on existing staff to maintain services.

Enable Ireland Kerry staff member Sharon Scanlon, who was on the picket line in Tralee, explained why she and her colleagues felt obliged to strike.

Ms Scanlon said while the strike is ostensibly about pay and conditions the protest is also about the service’s ability to continue looking after its clients without greater Government supports

“We’re here to look for pay parity with our colleagues across sector. At the moment were all ding the same job but unfortunately we’re not on the same terms and conditions and that means we have a very difficult job recruiting and retaining staff. That leads on to having huge waiting lists, which we do now,” she said.

Read More

“For us improved terms and conditions are obviously important, but ultimately it affects the service users and the families that we’re working with,” said MS Scanlon.

“The issues are all tied together. If we can’t recruit and retain staff then our waiting lists are going to be long and, unfortunately the children that are on that waiting list are going to suffer because of that,” she said.

While the strike had forced the closure of Enable Ireland services in Kerry for the day Ms Scanlon said the families of the service’s clients have been very supportive and understanding.

“Once we explained it to them the families were very positive about it. They see the correlation between us being able to recruit staff and retain staff and being able to provide proper intervention to the children,” Ms Scanlon said.

“Some of them have passed by here today and they’re very supportive of us. We’re living in a time when a lot of things are changing and people are under a lot of pressure. I think people know why we’re doing this,”

“These steps are important to show people that we’re very serious about providing the best services that we can to the families that we work with,” Ms Scanlon said.

The level of public support for the Enable Ireland staff was evident on Friday morning with local cafes providing the picketing staff with teas, coffee and food and numerous motorists honking their horns in support as they passed.

Fórsa Kerry representative Seamus Smith said the level of public support for the strike had been overwhelming.

“We’re getting fantastic feedback from people who really appreciate the work that’s these staff do. The overriding commentary that we’re getting this morning is that we’re long overdue a pay rise in this sector. It’s 14 years since some workers in this sector got a pay rise and – especially given the cost of living crisis that we’re finding ourselves in now – they can’t continue like this,” said Mr Smith.

I think it’s important to point out that on this picket line today there are three people who are leaving in the next month to got to the HSE because their counterparts in the HSE are on so much more with regards to their terms and condition.

Mr Smith said the lack of contact from the HSE and Government has been “extremely disappointing”.

“We’ve been in contact all week with the likes of [Junior Minister for Children, Equality and disability] Anne Rabbitte, [Health Minister] Stephen Donnelly and the HSE and there is no noise coming out of those camps,” Mr Smith said.

“The silence is deafening. I believe this week in the Dáil Micheál Martin even went as far as to say he’s going to let the WRC (Workplace Relations Commission) take care of it. That’s just a black hole at times”.

“They’re just brushing it off and putting it into the industrial dispute mechanisms where it could get lost,” Mr Smith said.

“We don’t want to be here but we have no other option because, as I said, there is nothing coming back from the HSE and the Department. This is the last resort”.