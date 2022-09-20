Enable Ireland Kerry in Tralee to mount strike

STAFF at Enable Ireland In Kerry are to strike this Friday, September 23.

The strike at the Tralee based charity service – which provides support services to children and adults with disabilities across Kerry –is part of a wider campaign of indistrial action being undertaken by members of the Fórsa trade union in community and voluntary sector agencies across the country.

Similar one day strike actions – to take place this Wednesday and Thursday – had previously been confirmed at agencies in Galway, Mayo, Cork and Donegal.

Last week Fórsa announced Enable Ireland staff in Cork and Kerry would be joining the wider campaign which aims to achieve improved terms and conditions of employment for health and social care professionals and other staff employed in agencies funded by the HSE and other State bodies.

“This is a huge step for the staff at Enable Ireland, which include health and social care professionals (speech and language therapists, occupational therapists, psychologists, physiotherapists, social workers), support workers, bus drivers and administrative staff,” said Fórsa official Eddie Walsh.

“They have expressed their determination to take the action of last resort on Friday in order to highlight this issue and push for better funding and improved pay,” said Mr Walsh.

“Government is failing to grasp the link between its chronic underfunding of the services we’re talking about and the failure to meet the HSE’s recruitment targets in disability services like those provided by Enable Ireland,” he said.

The head of Fórsa’s Health and Welfare division, Ashley Connolly, claimed that up to a third of staff in agencies like Enable Ireland are leaving their jobs each year to seek better employment in similar work elsewhere.

“Urgent Government action is needed to address the funding of organisations in this sector, to make pay improvements for staff, stem the high rate of staff exits each year and fulfil recruitment targets for vital health services, including disability and homeless services,” she said.