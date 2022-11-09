Empowering students in Cahersiveen through special careers event

'Voices for Empowerment' was a special event for Leaving Cert Students at Colasite na Sceilge in Cahersiveen. Front left to right: Aishling O' Neill, Sean Donal O' Shea Lucia Bailey, Anette Donnelly, Patricia Kennedy, Breda O’Sullivan, Breda Whittington (Parents Council) Back left to right: Karen O' Driscoll, Aine O'Sullivan, Eithna O'Leary, Aaron Quigley, Maurice Fitzgerald (Principal Colaiste na Sceilge) Deirdre Murphy, Fiona O' Sullivan and Gloria O Driscoll. Photo by Christy Riordan.

Student at Colaiste Na Sceilge in Cahersiveen got the opportunity to hear about the career paths of several well-known local people at a special careers event.

Twelve local professionals visited the Leaving Certificate students of Coláiste na Sceilge to share their educational and professional journey.

‘Voices for Empowerment’, an event organised by teachers Karen O’Driscoll and Gloria O’Driscoll, afforded the students an opportunity to engage with successful and positive role models working in a variety of professions.

The aim was to empower, and impress upon the students that gender, location or social background should not deter one from achieving one’s goals and in doing so provided students with an opportunity to awaken their full potential and realise that the possibilities available to them are vast.

Those that participated in the event included Eithna O'Leary, Breda O’Sullivan, Deirdre Murphy, Fiona Galvin, Sean Donal O’Shea, Aaron Quigley, Gerard O’Sullivan, Aine O’Sullivan, Annette Donnelly, Lucia Bailey, Patricia Kennedy and Aisling O’Neill.

The insights shared were invaluable to the students. Each speaker shared the educational path they pursued and discussed the journey they have taken to get to where they are now professionally. The personal stories and anecdotes were inspiring, honest and motivating. The key message for each of the students was to have self-belief, to follow one’s passion, work hard and not to be afraid to push the boundaries.

Each of the speakers are testament to these very traits. In addition, nine of the speakers are working and living in South Kerry, and each were keen to reinforce the point that employment opportunities do and can exist in South Kerry.