‘EmployAbility Services Kerry’ to host Progressive Pathways Fair in Tralee

At the launch of the EmployAbility Service 'Progressive Pathways Fair'. Back L/R: Mark Woods, Steve Cotter, Annie O’Toole, Mandy Wilson and Paddy Kavane. Front: Kieran Barry and Miriam Ryan, Co-ordinator of EmployAbility Service Kerry. (Photo by Domnick Walsh).

EmployAbility Services Kerry and the Department of Social Protection will co-host a ‘Progressive Pathways Fair’ aimed at building awareness about employment and opportunities for people returning to the workplace.

This FREE event takes place on May 18 at The Rose Hotel in Tralee from 11am to 4pm and is an opportunity for EmployAbility Services to present and explain the vital role it plays in helping people to secure employment, training, and how to overcome any workplace challenges they may experience.

If you are aged 16 or over with health issues, illness, disability, or require additional support needs, the Progressive Pathways Fair is the place to discover and discuss your options.

Self-satisfaction, independence and enhancing individuality are some of the key outcomes that arise from gainful employment. Information points on the services available will be on display throughout the day.

The Munster Technological University along with UCC will give a presentation using a vast display of Assistive Technologies. Specialisterne - who provide employment opportunities for people with autism - will be in attendance, as will the availability of a Sensory Room.

Staff from the Department of Social Protection will advise you on your options, grants, and Community Employment Opportunities.

Guest speakers on the day include Radio Kerry presenter Ian O’Connell, and Kerry football star Paudie Clifford. Terrace Talk presenter Donal Barry is MC for the event.

The Progressive Pathways Fair has proven to be an immensely positive starting point for many people wishing to make a successful transition to the workplace but who may feel anxious about employment and need support.

The event has been the first port of call for many years, enabling people to speak with a specialised Job Coach, Employment Services, and Disability Providers to help build the confidence they need.

Moreover, EmployAbility Services offer employees and employers alike the option of assistance and support in the workplace.

“These are difficult and uncertain times for many people, but employment is often the best medication,” said Miriam Ryan, Manager of EmployAbility Services.

“People need to know that supports and training is available. All people have to do is get in touch with us where our experienced personnel are only too happy to help,” Miriam added.

For more information, contact: EmployAbility Services Kerry: 087 9841169. Or 087 9666504.