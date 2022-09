Emergency services have responded to a road-traffic incident a short distance outside Farranfore. The Kerryman understands that at least one vehicle sustained significant damage in the incident, which occurred on the Killarney side of the main N22 Killarney-to-Tralee route. It is unclear if anyone was injured in the crash.

Sources who spoke to The Kerryman explained that the road remained open though traffic was slow through the area this evening.