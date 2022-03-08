Emergency accommodation appeal for Ukrainian refugees is set up by the Irish Red Cross

The Irish Red Cross is looking for people to register their interest in offering accommodation to Ukrainian refugees.

The Irish Red Cross has set up an information portal for people willing to provide accommodation to displaced Ukrainian refugees.

The site allows people to register their interest, both a spare room and any vacant accommodation they might have.

With thousands of refugees expected to enter Ireland in the coming weeks, the Red Cross campaign is designed to make the transition as seamless as possible for them in a way that promotes integration in the community.

Regarding pledges of support, the Irish Red Cross say it will be matching offers that are best suited to the interests of the host and their communities.

A Red Cross Mitigation Team will offer support to all parties who have been selected to house refugees.

Among the requirements is that shared properties must have at least one single spare room. Pledges can be offered on a charitable basis or people can request to receive Housing Assistance Payment (HAP) for rent-a-room schemes.

The Red Cross say all offers of help would need to be for a minimum 12-month period, while, preferably, properties must be close to public transport and within a short commute to villages and towns.

Once requests are finalised, the Irish Red Cross will arrange for a representative to meet you at your property for a brief assessment.

This will involve an inspection of private room(s) to ensure they are suitable.

A preliminary meeting will be arranged between the guest/tenant, a caseworker, and possibly an interpreter. During this meeting, house rules will be discussed, including the expectations of both parties.

Sinn Féin Cllr Cathal Foley said he has been inundated in recent days by people [mainly in Tralee] looking for information on how they can offer their homes to displaced Ukrainians.

“The number of messages from people looking to offer support is very encouraging,” he said.

“This is going to require a huge community effort, and everyone is going to have to get involved to help these people integrate. They are coming from a war-zone and are going to be traumatised. It’s up to all of us to put our shoulder to the wheel,” he added.

“I know from talking to people already they want to help out, it’s tremendous to see the level of support people are willing to give,” Cllr Foley said.

The Irish Red Cross Link is: https://registerofpledges.redcross.ie.