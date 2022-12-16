Elon Musk’s Twitter suspends account of Cahersiveen native and CNN reporter, Donie O’Sullivan

Cahersiveen native and CNN reporter in the US Donie O'Sullivan had his Twitter account suspended last night along with those of other US-based journalists who ave been covering the actions of Elon Musk since Twitter's takeover.

Elon Musk last night suspended the Twitter accounts of some of the journalists who cover Twitter, among them journalists from the New York Times, The Washington Post as well as that of Cahersiveen native and reporter with CNN, Donie O’Sullivan.

Donie had been one of many journalists covering Musk’s tumultuous ownership of the social media company in recent months and had in recent days been reporting on the controversial suspension of a different account, that of Jack Sweeney, a 20-year-old college student and flight tracking enthusiast who operated a Twitter account which tracked the whereabouts of Mr Musk’s private plane, only for Donie to last night find that his account too was now suspended.

Speaking to Anderson Cooper on CNN last night, Donie explained what was happening.

"So, what’s basically happened, just really over the past hour or so is a number of journalists at national news outlets, including the New York Times, The Washington Post and here at CNN, have been permanently, it seems, suspended from Twitter. Now, all those journalists, including myself, happen to be people who cover Elon Musk. This is Elon Musk, of course, the free speech absolutist who likes the first amendment,” he said.

"Drew Harwell, who is one of the reporters at The Washington Post who was suspended, he put out a statement saying ‘Elon says he is a free speech champion and he is banning journalists for exercising free speech. I think that calls into question his commitment’. Look, I mean, this is, as we saw with the jet tracker last night, Musk seems to be just stamping out accounts that he doesn’t like,” Donie continued.

"In terms of me personally and many of the national reporters at the Times and the Post, we’re okay. I’m here on the Anderson Cooper show. We have a platform and just like when Trump got kicked off, we can post elsewhere. I do think this is very important about the potential chilling impact this might have for freelance journalists and independent journalists around the world, particularly those who cover Elon Musk’s other companies like Tesla and SpaceX,” he finished.