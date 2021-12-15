Electrical Vehicle charging points not up to speed in Kerry

Kerry does not have enough Electric Vehicle (EV) charging points to encourage drivers to make the transition away from petrol and diesel run vehicles. That’s according to Cllr Brendan Cronin (Ind.) who sought clarification at Monday’s full meeting of Kerry County Council (KCC) on the number of charging points on public owned property.

There are currently 28 charging points on public owned property in Kerry, with additional charging points in garage forecourts, hotels and on other privately owned lands.

However, Cllr Cronin insists that more needs to be done in the roll out of charging points on public lands if drivers are to feel confident of making the switch from diesel and petrol vehicles to EVs.

Cllr Cronin said it ‘bothers’ him when he hears Green Party Leader and Minister Eamon Ryan talk about the promotion of EVs when the infrastructure needed to drive this objective is not up to speed.

“The key requirement is that there should be adequate and sufficient charging points,” Cllr Cronin said.

In its response, KCC outlined the breakdown of charging points on public lands across the county. Of the 28, Tralee has 10; Killarney 6, Listowel 4, Cahersiveen 2, Sneem 2, Castleisland 2, and Dingle 2. Cllr Cronin believes this is not enough in a tourist destination such as Kerry.

“When one looks through the list and taking into consideration that Kerry is probably one of the most major tourist destinations in the country, it is not enough...If you look at Killarney, there are chargers in the Tesco car-park and the Glebe car-park. There are a few forecourts and hotels in the town that may have a few, but nothing major,” Cllr Cronin said.

“The numbers are still very limited. Take the Ring of Kerry, probably the most travelled area in south Kerry, the number of available charging points is limited. I can’t see how on the one hand government are putting forward the case for people to change over and have confidence in taking the leap of faith to change over to electric vehicles, but if you don’t have sufficient charging points it is defeating the whole purpose,” he added.

Cllr Cronin warned that confidence in EVs can only be instilled when proper facilities are provided, adding that the current shortage will disproportionally affect rural towns.

“Minister Ryan needs to put adequate funding into the local authority to make more available. The numbers should be doubled to cater for what’s coming down the line,” he said.

KCC management admitted that while it remains a significant issue and challenge, this is something that is being looked at nationally as part of an ongoing study. It stated that significant costs are involved in relation to providing extra charging points.

“It does need for the energy suppliers to come to the table as well. We are proactive as a Local Authority in supporting the roll out and the facilities, but we cannot carry the costs for it, either the cost of installation or the cost of ongoing standing charges for the equipment,” said Charlie O’Sullivan, Deputy Chief Executive & Director of Operations at Kerry County Council.

“One of the other issues to arise from the national study is that the tourism and hospitality sector would provide [charging points] for customers,” he added.

Cllr Marie Moloney (Lab) seconded Cllr Cronin’s motion.