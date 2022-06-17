Elation all round following massive Tralee jobs announcement

Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Conor O’Byrne Relatecare CEO and Education Minister and Kerry TD Norma Foley at the opening on Friday of the new Relatecare Hub, which will create 280 new jobs in Tralee. Photo Domnick Walsh

THE news that healthcare communications and outsourcing organisation Relatecare are to create 280 jobs in Tralee facility has been greeted with jubilation around the town.

The announcement was made on Friday with Taoiseach Micheál Martin visiting the company’s new hub at the Innovation Works building at Kerry Technology Park in Dromtacker to officially announce the good news.

Relatecare provides administrative support and clinical advice to healthcare companies around the globe.

The first 30 of the 280 new staff have already been recruited with the rest of the positions expected to be filled over the next two years. The hiring process is already underway.

The jobs on offer will include a mix of onsite and remote working positions and there is reportedly already a huge level of interest among jobseekers.

Tralee Chamber Alliance said that Relatecare’s decision to set up its hub in Tralee is a huge show of confidence in what the town has to offer.

“On behalf of the Chamber I’d like to take this opportunity to welcome Relatecare to Tralee and we are very much looking forward to supporting them as they get off the ground,” said

Chief Executive of Tralee Chamber Alliance, Colette O’Connor

“I was particularly delighted to see the provision for Irish speakers with the intent to recruit some roles from within the Corca Dhuibne area of West Kerry, the Irish language is often overlooked, so on this occasion it’s another positive,” said Ms O’Connor.

Ms O’Connor also paid tribute to former CEO of Tralee Chamber Ken Tobin and his HQ Kerry business partner Tom O’Leary whom, she said, were instrumental in bringing Relatecare to Tralee.

“Amidst strong competition from other locations including Kilkenny, it was the drive of local business people and the facilities at MTU, particularly around nursing and hospitality where customer service is key and that helped to confirm Tralee as the prime location for setup,” Ms O’Connor said.

Mayor of Kerry Cllr Jimmy Moloney welcomed the announcement on behalf of Kerry County Council.

“The announcement today by RelateCare is a vote of confidence in Kerry, and demonstrates that the county has an environment and infrastructure that is attractive to companies looking to invest, and also attractive to their employees,” said Mayor Moloney.

“The work carried out by the various agencies, both at local and national level, has encouraged companies to look at growing in Kerry, and along with indigenous businesses operating globally from Kerry headquarters, shows that Kerry is an ideal place to live, work and visit,” said the Mayor.