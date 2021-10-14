‘Elaine was watching over us, she would have loved the day’

Dan O’Sullivan (left) with his 1982 Ford Fiesta, Liam Pigott and Gavin Malone at the Vintage Memorial Run on Sunday in Kilgarvan. Photo by Michelle Cooper Galvin

The communities of Kilgarvan and Milltown have rallied around the Clifford family following the tragic death of Elaine Clifford nee Harrington at the age of 41.

And an example of community spirit was never more evident then at the huge turn-out on Sunday for Kilgarvan's Roughty Valley Vintage Club’s memorial car run in memory of Elaine on Sunday last.

The ‘phenomenal’ turn-out to what was not only a memorial event to remember a young mother and a beloved wife, daughter and sister but also a fundraiser to help the family following the tragic death, has shown true community spirit for the family.

Elaine passed away on August 28 - just four short months after been diagnosed with Stage 4 Cancer. Now her husband Padraig is unable to work full-time and her four sons are without their mother. This has led the family to come together to fundraise for the future of the four boys.

Sunday's Vintage Run was to help raise funds for the family and the turn-out has shown an out-pouring of support for Elaine and her family.

Starting in Kilgarvan, the run travelled to Gougane Barra then ended the day in Top of Coom, where a memorial trophy was presented to Elaine's father Danny. This memorial cup will be passed on yearly.

The family were overwhelmed by the support they have received and are grateful for the event on Sunday. Elaine’s sister Marie thanked everyone on behalf of the family and said that Elaine was looking after them all from heaven on the day.

“Elaine would of loved the day out, she may not have been with us but she was definitely watching over us, the sun was shining throughout the entire day. The support we have received from family, relations, friends and our communities has been second to none. On behalf of Padraig, his four boys, Elaine's parents, her brother and sisters we would like to say a heartfelt thank you for all the support during this very difficult time.”

The Go Fund Me for the family can be found on https://www.gofundme.com/f/memorial-fund-for-elaines-boys?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=p_cp%20share-sheet&fbclid=IwAR2iK7vb6Agei5209orRpByEfzqmVAIKUcCiBGhTamdvqu7qpmeemJNJybs