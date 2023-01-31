Eight years and hundreds of miles later, Tralee parkrun turns eight

Eight years after the very first runners set off from the start line in Tralee town park, and the very small matter of one global pandemic later, Tralee parkrun continues to go from strength to strength and on Saturday, it celebrated another milestone in its life.

That’s right, the county’s most popular parkrun is now eight years old and the run duly celebrated it at the weekend in true Tralee parkrun fashion - with tea, coffee, cake, oh and some running sprinkled in for good measure too.

A special guest on the day was the one and only Sam Maguire and he was certainly in demand with everyone eager to snag a photo with him.

Tralee parkrun is well known for its handing out of awards and certificates to its runners and walkers as they hit the big milestones - 50, 100, 150 runs etc - but Saturday was a little different.

Organisers, under the watchful eye of parkrun stalwart and Run Director for the day, Siobhán Kearney, gave out a series of personalised awards to some of the group’s best known and well-liked faces.

Amongst those who received awards were Oisín Murray who got the ‘Most First Male Finishers’ award for his 17 first place finishes; Ivan Segade Carou was given the ‘Best Newcomer Award’ for completeing 32 parkruns and only missing one when he has been visiting his home country of Spain; John Robinson meanwhile was given the ‘Ray of Sunshine’ award.

Finally, to the run itself in which 284 people took part. Adam Moss was the first male runner across the finish line in 19:00 and Abby Stephenson was the first female home in 20:27.

For those interested in taking part in a parkrun in the future, head over to the parkrun website to sign up. Tralee parkrun sets off at 9:30am every Saturday from the Tralee town park.