Eight-year driving ban and warning for Abbeyfeale woman

Judge David Waters issued a stern warning to an Abbeyfeale woman that she would be going to jail if she appeared in court again for theft.

Sharon Lane (31) with an address at 22 Cois Na Feile, Clash Road, Abbeyfeale, was before Listowel District Court on several charges including theft, driving with no insurance and other road traffic offences.

She was also disqualified from driving for a total of eight years at Listowel District Court last week for driving without insurance. She appeared before the court on three separate no insurance charges.

A probation report was in court in relation to Ms Lane who the court heard has 38 previous convictions -13 of which are for theft offences the most recent conviction was in Newcastlewest District Court in February 2021. Her more recent theft the court was told was in January 2021.

Judge David Waters said she had committed a theft while she was engaging with the services. However, her solicitor Padraig O’Connell said the probation report was commissioned after that incident and that Ms Lane has been ‘crime free’ since then and has no other incidents coming before the court.

He said Ms Lane has to be commended for the leaps she has made. The court heard she is living alone with three children. He told the court she has got a part-time job in childcare and is engaging with the services.

Ms Lane was charged with theft of groceries valued at €70.86 from Garvey’s Supervalue, Listowel on April 17, 2020 and received a five month suspended sentence.

Judge Waters warned he would unsuspend the sentence if Ms Lane re-offended.

"If she commits another offence it is my full intention to unsuspend the sentence and the five months will be consecutive to any other sentence she gets,” he said.

Ms Lane was also before the court on several other charges related to road traffic offences including driving with no insurance at Kilmaniheen West, Castleisland on October 15, 2018. She was convicted and fined €200 and disqualified for four years from driving. Charges of driving without a licence, tax and no seatbelt were taken into consideration.

She was disqualified from driving for six years and convicted and fined €200 for driving without insurance on December 15, 2018 at Upper William Street, Listowel. A charge of driving without due care and attention was also taken into consideration and driving without a licence.

On December 16, 2018 she was stopped at Kilmaniheen West and again charged and convicted of driving with on insurance for which he was disqualified for eight years and fined €200. Other road traffic matters were taken into consideration.