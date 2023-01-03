Eight charged with violent disorder following New Year’s day incident at Hotel Killarney

Up to 20 men were involved in “a serious public-order incident” at the Hotel Killarney direct-provision centre, Killarney District Court heard on Tuesday, January 3.

The incident involved a large group of Georgian men and a smaller number of Algerian men. Eight accused - four Algerians and four Georgians – appeared before the court, all charged with violent disorder on Sunday evening, January 1.

The court heard instructions from the DPP are awaited. Seven of the defendants were granted bail on condition they leave Killarney to reside at Garda-approved addresses in County Clare and County Cork in the case of three Algerians; while four Georgian men are to reside in Counties Louth and Laois.

The State objected to bail in the case of an Algerian man alleged to have wielded a knife erratically in the course of the dispute, inflicting stab wounds on a number others.

A bus was also scheduled to leave Killarney at 1pm on Tuesday to transfer several men to another location, the court heard.

Fouad Mekhazni (27) of Room 1094 Hotel Killarney, Park Road, originally from Algeria, was before the court charged with one count of violent disorder. He was also charged with producing an article capable of inflicting serious injury. The State objected to bail.

An Arabic interpreter was sworn in and Detective Garda Nigel Hennessy gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution at 7.31pm at Killarney Garda Station on Monday, January 2. Mr Mekhazni made no reply to the charges. Outlining the objections to bail, Garda Hennessy noted the nature and degree of seriousness of the alleged offences.

“A number of males received wounds consistent with being inflicted with a knife and which required hospital treatment," he said.

There was also the strength of evidence captured on CCTV; and eyewitness accounts, he said.

“Garda are of the belief, if given bail, he poses a threat to life and public safety of members of the community,” Det Garda Hennessy said. This was based on his behaviour during the incident, he added.

“Gardaí have no knowledge of his history in his home country of Algeria,” he also said.

Mr Mekhazni arrived in Ireland on December 26, 2021, the court heard. He arrived without any documentation, and Gardaí are trying to establish his identity and history through fingerprints, with the help of Interpol. They established he had travelled from Algeria to France and then to Dublin and must have had documentation to travel to France, the garda said.

Solicitor Brendan Ahern, seeking bail, said his client denies wielding a knife.

“It started with a small number of Algerians being set upon by a much larger group of Georgian men,” the solicitor put to Detective Garda Hennessy. The matter was still being investigated, the Garda replied.

“My client did not instigate this,” the solicitor continued, claiming his client acted in self-defence.

Det Garda Hennessy said Mr Mekhazni was “one of the main protagonists” and his behaviour was erratic. So far, Gardaí believe all the injuries sustained were inflicted by one person. A knife was found at the scene and forensic evidence is awaited.

Mr Ahern’s client resided with his wife and new-born baby in the hotel, he said. He was applying for asylum, claiming he was being threatened in his own country. For the past year, he lived in three different centres and had not been in trouble. Mr Ahern said he was not the only person involved.

Judge David Waters said the main objection to bail was the assertion that Mr Mekhazni is a danger to the community. He asked Det Gda Hennessy for details, to which the Garda replied: “He was the only person to produce a knife. His behaviour was erratic, we are were trying to establish his identity and he must have had travel documents to get to France.”

Judge Waters refused bail and remanded Mr Mekhazni to appear via video link at Tralee District Court tomorrow (Wednesday).

A second Algerian man, Rabah Kouchih (31) of Room 2083, Hotel Killarney, was before the court charged with violent disorder. He made no reply to the charge, Det Gda Hennessy said. The State consented to bail on condition he surrendered his passport, stayed outside Killarney in a Garda-approved address in Clonakilty and observe a curfew, Sgt O’Connell outlined. Judge Waters remanded him and six co-accused, all with addresses in rooms at Hotel Killarney, on bail under the same conditions. They will appear at Killarney District Court on February 7.

Also charged with violent disorder was Allal Bazizt (27) who said “I’m not part of this group. I was trying to prevent the fighting,” when charged at Tralee Garda Station, the court heard. Mr Bazizt is to reside in Meelick, County Clare.

Mounir Fadli (34) made no reply to the charge and will reside in Meelick while on bail.

A Georgian interpreter was sworn in in the afternoon, and four Georgian men residing in Hotel Killarney were also charged with violent disorder, also granted bail on the same conditions. None of the accused Georgian men speak English, their solicitor Padraig O’Connell said. Zurabi Muqtiashvili (36) made no reply to the charge. He will reside at a B&B in Termonfeckin, County Louth. Giorgi Basharadze (33) replied “you saw everything on the camera” when charged; he is to reside in Portarlington, County Laois;

Levani Guliashvili (32) appeared in court with injuries to his left hand. His right arm was in a sling. These injuries were sustained during the incident, Mr O’Connell said. He will receive surgery at Cork University Hospital on Wednesday morning. He has also been granted bail and is to reside after his treatment in Portarlington.

Amiran Meparishvili (36) made no reply to the charge. He was granted bail and will reside in County Laois.

Gardaí said further arrests are likely, the court heard.