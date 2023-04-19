Kerry

Egg flinging Kerry youths puts lives at risk – ‘It is a miracle no-one has been killed’

Egg throwing youths putting lives in danger in the vicinity of Ballyspillane. Expand

Egg throwing youths putting lives in danger in the vicinity of Ballyspillane.

Sinead Kelleher

Ongoing incidents of eggs been thrown by a gang of youths in the vicinity of Ballyspillane housing estate in Killarney are putting lives at risk.

In recent days the issue of such behaviour has come to the fore again after a frightening incident was highlighted by former Kerry Rose Julett Culloty whose car was egged while driving near the housing estate last week. 

