Egg flinging Kerry youths puts lives at risk – ‘It is a miracle no-one has been killed’

Ongoing incidents of eggs been thrown by a gang of youths in the vicinity of Ballyspillane housing estate in Killarney are putting lives at risk.

In recent days the issue of such behaviour has come to the fore again after a frightening incident was highlighted by former Kerry Rose Julett Culloty whose car was egged while driving near the housing estate last week.

The Kerry Rose said that she was driving home from a Kerry Hospice meeting when the eggs hit her car window causing her to swerve.

"I honestly got such a fright that I swerved the car – luckily there was no vehicles coming towards me or there could have been an accident,” she said in a social media post.

She said her “blood was boiling” after the incident.

"Do people realise this could give a driver a heart attack? or cause a really serious accident by the fright, scare children in a car, or damage a vehicle? Absolutely sickened that this is still happening.”

The Kerryman understands that there has been several such incidents and it is not the first time that such anti-social behaviour has been raised.

Gardaí are aware of the anti-social behaviour but had not responded to queries.

Last year Cllr John O’Donoghue raised concerns at a Killarney Municipal District Meeting calling on the council to cut trees surrounding the estate where the youths are hiding after throwing the eggs and other similar projectiles. He said that this behaviour is confined to a minority of young people in the area and such behaviour is not indicative of the estate.

Councillors said that at the time the ongoing anti-social behaviour by the youths is putting motorists in fear of a serious accident and said it was “a colossal issue.”

The lower branches of the trees were cut last year but the situation has now re-emerged and action is once again needed

“There has been a couple of incidents in the last weeks. The trees were cut and it made it harder to hide and it died down but I have heard of incidents again,” said Cllr John O’Donoghue this week

Cllr O’Donoghue of the Kerry Independent Alliance said that it is dangerous behaviour that is putting lives at risk.

"The only reason that some-one has not been killed is because it is a 50km zone .. How a car hasn't swerved across the road and hit some-one else is a miracle really. ”

He said that the council is to address the issue and the trees surrounding the estate are to be cut down and replaced with a different species of trees.

This work will be undertaken in the summer months after bird nesting season.