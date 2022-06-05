Édaein is Kerry’s new Rose

Édaein O’Connell has been named as the 2022 Kerry Rose.

Édaein was announced as winner of the Kerry Rose selection at the Siamsa Tíre theatre in Tralee on Saturday night by host Daithi Ó Sé. 23 contenders from across the county had been vying for the title.

She succeeds Sally Ann Leahy who has been Kerry Rose since 2019.

Édaein O’Connell hails from Glenderry, near Listowel. Born and bred in the north Kerry area, she was schooled at both Dromclough National School and the Presentation Convent Secondary School in Listowel town.

At 17, she attended NUIG in Galway city to study Civil Law.

After this, she completed a higher diploma in Business Studies at the same institution and a master’s in digital marketing from DIT in Dublin city. She planned on seeking out a career in social media management, but eventually happened upon a career in journalism.

Writing on everything from fashion to travel to pop culture, she has written for numerous titles including the Irish Independent.

In her spare time, she is an avid reader and a keen singer and has previously won two All-Ireland Fleadh Cheoil.

The 2022 Rose of Tralee will take place from August 19 to 23.