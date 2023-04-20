Easter service success in Kerry as organisers ‘blown away’ by support

Dan O'Donoghue on his way to set the Paschal Fire blazing at the Dawn Mass at Tobar na bhFionn in Cordal on Easter Sunday morning. Photo by: John Reidy

All the signs of success were there on the roads to Cordal early, very early on Easter Sunday morning.

Cars came out of by-roads and bóithríns and joined the cavalcade on the main thoroughfare leading to what had become the spiritual soul of the parish on this special morning.

There was a squib of rain at about 20 to 6am and about halfway between town and Cordal but it didn’t reach Tobar na bhFionn then or at any time until well after the Dawn Mass was over.

If last year’s Easter Dawn Mass in Castleisland was an outstanding success, I think that for sheer numbers alone Cordal’s 2023 version outstripped it – not that it’s a competition – but that’s how it is.

How it is, is that it’s a huge operation of pure logistics from the mowing of the grass, the stewards on the road directing cars to the organisation of lights and setting the altar and organising sound and the ceremonial, symbolic lighting of fire on this morning of mornings.

Local woman Kathleen O’Connor welcomed all to the cemetery and Anne and Nickie McAuliffe were joined by fellow musician Art O’Mahony as the ceremony got under its flood-lit way and through a sound system provided by the ubiquitous Cllr. Charlie Farrelly.

Local organisers admitted to being ‘completely blown away’ by the response and the turnout on the morning and the only barometer of attendance was that over 500 people received Holy Communion there on the occasion.

The people of Cordal don’t do things by half. Their weddings, their funerals, anything of a celebratory nature, solemn or spirited are done in the midst of near biblical attendances. Signs on, that’s how it was in Tobar na bhFionn on Easter Sunday morning.

On Good Friday afternoon on the countdown to the hour of 3pm. Fr. Mossie Brick led members of his flock from the presbytery to the parish church for the solemn service.

At the church he led the services as readers, Tommy Martin, Tara Howarth, Redmond Roche and the parish choir helped him bring the congregation to the hour of the crucifixion.