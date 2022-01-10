East Kerry pays poignant tribute to Humphrey Murphy

Johnny Brosnan, Chairman East Kerry Board, addressing the crowd at the laying of a wreath at the grave of the late Humphrey Murphy at Old Killeentierna Graveyard, Currow, on Sunday. Photo by Michelle Cooper Galvin

Johnny Brosnan, Chairman East Kerry Board, with members of Humphrey Murphy’s family: Dinny Shanahan; Jerome and Aoife Fleming; Daniel O’Shea, Chairman Currow GAA Club; East Kerry Board officers John Dineen, Michael O’Mahony, Domhaill O’Sullivan; Cllr Fionan Fitzgerald and local families at the laying of a wreath at the grave of the late Humphrey Murphy at Old Killeentierna Graveyard, Currow, on Sunday. Photo by Michelle Cooper Galvin

In this decade of commemorations, the Old Killientierna Graveyard was the scene of a commemoration of its own at the weekend as the East Kerry GAA board held a special event in honour of Humphrey Murphy.

Murphy died in 1955 having lived a colourful life which included fighting in the War of Independence. He was a commanding officer of the Kerry Number Two Brigade and then went on to become commander of the Number One Brigade.

The Currow club man was also a founding father of the East Kerry board in 1925, becoming vice-chairman at the time. Murphy was no stranger to the GAA field even prior to that, having won an All-Ireland Junior medal with Kerry in 1913 before playing senior football for the county in 1914 and 1915. Though Murphy did not line out for the 1914 All-Ireland win, he did play for Kerry earlier that year, East Kerry Chairperson Johnny Brosnan explained.

Johnny is himself a Currow club man, and after Sunday’s commemoration, he explained that he was himself humbled to have been part of efforts to honour Murphy.

“This was a tremendous non-political occasion with a wonderful crowd, and it was lovely to have descendants of Humphrey’s there as well,” he told The Kerryman. “It’s my last year as chairman, my five years will be up next winter, and I wanted to see him honoured before I stepped down. I must thank my board officers because they were fully supportive of this.”

He explained that the East Kerry AGM will also take place in Currow this year, a week from Sunday, and he thanked everyone who made Sunday’s occasion what it was:

“We laid a wreath at his grave, and we were delighted as well to have Fr John Buckley there to lead prayers and bless the grave.”