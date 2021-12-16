DSK and Tralee Autism Friendly to benefit from new Christmas album

The list of songs on the Christmas album, 'Christmas Together', being produced by Lisa Curran and the Tralee Vocal Academy.

Two very worthy local groups in Tralee will receive a vital extra funding boost this Christmas after they were chosen to be the beneficiaries of a fundraising album of Christmas songs being produced by Lisa Curran and the Tralee Vocal Academy.

Down Syndrome Kerry (DSK) and Tralee Autism Friendly are the two groups that will split the proceeds from the ‘Christmas Together’ album that is out now.

It features 10 of the most popular Christmas songs out there including ‘Rocking Around The Christmas Tree’, ‘Oh Holy Night’ and ‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer’, all of which have been sung by the young stars of Tralee Vocal Academy who range from the age of six to 16.

Speaking to The Kerryman about the project, Lisa Curran said this album is something that the kids can look back on in years to come and be extremely proud of.

"The students themselves, they wanted to do something. We didn’t want to plan ahead for any performances just because of the uncertainty around all that at the moment. So together, we all just decided that we would record these songs and create something that could be a gift, something that could benefit other people and something that they will have forever,” she said.

"The students of Tralee Vocal Academy have put it together themselves. They recorded it, printed it and all proceeds from the album are going to be split between Down Syndrome Kerry and Tralee Autism Friendly.”

“It’s an album of all your favourite Christmas songs and I think to hear kids singing them, it just makes it that bit more special and really nice. "Imagine the six-year olds looking back on this when they’re 16, it’ll be fab,” she added.

Going on, Lisa said that often quiet and under-rated work that their two chosen charities do for so many people around Tralee and Kerry deserves to be recognised and celebrated.

"Those charities haven’t had a chance to fundraise to their usual degree for the last two or three years. Both of the groups help so many families so it’s really important for us to show our support for them,” said Lisa.

"They are going to be available to buy inside of the Down Syndrome Kerry 321 shop on High Street here in town. Alternatively, if people want a copy, they can message Tralee Autism Friendly, DSK or Tralee Vocal Academy on Facebook. We’ll send on a payment link and they’ll be posted out to them,” she finished.