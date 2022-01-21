‘Drug dealing in full view of school children in the middle of the day is the final straw for me’

An old age pensioner said she no longer feels safe walking Tralee Town Park due to ongoing intimidation and harassment by gangs of youths.

The Tralee woman, who does not wish to be named for safety reasons, told The Kerryman she has been walking Tralee Town Park for over 30-years but has never seen it descend into a state of ‘lawlessness’ to the extent it has in recent years.

The woman explained how the park is becoming more of a ‘hang out centre’ for youths who make it difficult for people to walk past them on the narrow footpaths without receiving some kind of ‘smart’ gesture or remark.

“It is very intimidating, and I feel it’s got much worse in recent months, and I can’t take much more of it,” she said.

“Gangs of youths are taking up the pathways, which is intimidating for people trying to pass, especially older people. I’ve had them shout names at me and call me all sorts. I don’t walk there as often as I want anymore because of it. It’s the first time in years I’ve felt this way,” she said.

The breaking point came on Wednesday afternoon when she claims she witnessed youths openly dealing in drugs near the entrance to Presentation Secondary School, while pupils from the school were in the vicinity.

“I’m not stupid and I’ve been around a bit, so I know drug dealing when I see it. That was the final straw for me: drug dealing in full view of school children in the middle of the day,” she said.

When asked about Gardaí patrolling the area, she said they needed to ‘up their presence’ for people to feel safer.

The Kerryman contacted the Garda Press Office asking if extra patrols of Tralee Town Park had taken place in recent months. However, the response did not quite confirm this, but stated the Gardaí conduct patrols in Tralee Town Park as part of ‘routine patrols.’

When contacted regarding this latest criticism of Tralee Town Park, Kerry County Council (KCC) referred to a reply it gave at a recent Tralee MD meeting on the issue.

It states that KCC has ‘regular staff presence’ in Tralee Town Park that can address certain behavioural concerns. If more concerning issues arise, the Gardaí are notified as they are empowered to enforce breaches of the Criminal Justice (Public Order) Act 1994. KCC say the Gardaí are ‘proactive in undertaking regular patrols’ of the park to discourage and address anti-social behaviour.

It also asked that people avail of the ‘See Something, Say Something’ initiative if they witness anti-social behaviour by texting ‘TRALEE’ to 50555 to notify the Gardaí.

KCC carried about extensive works in recent years in a bid to reduce vegetation that is sometimes used as cover for anti-social behaviour.

This was done to assist An Garda Síochána in their bid to reduce crime and to assist them in their patrols. In 2021, a stash of used syringes was found in the Garden of the Senses prompting fears of excess drug use in the park.