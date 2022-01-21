Kerry

‘Drug dealing in full view of school children in the middle of the day is the final straw for me’

A Tralee pensioner, who has enjoyed walking in Tralee Town Park for over 30-years, has said she no longer feels safe using the amenity because of intimidating ‘gangs of youths’ 

Tralee Town Park.

Stephen Fernane

An old age pensioner said she no longer feels safe walking Tralee Town Park due to ongoing intimidation and harassment by gangs of youths.

The Tralee woman, who does not wish to be named for safety reasons, told The Kerryman she has been walking Tralee Town Park for over 30-years but has never seen it descend into a state of ‘lawlessness’ to the extent it has in recent years.

