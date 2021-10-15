Dromtrasna Challenge to raise funds for Milford Hospice this weekend

Getting ready to 'Take That Step for Milford' on Saturday October 16 for the 7th Annual Dromtrasna Challenge in Dromtrasna, Abbeyfeale were from l-r was Kieran & Katie Flannery, Olivia Horgan, Kevin Flannery, Seamus Horgan and brothers Eoin 7 James Flannery. Photo by John D Morris.

The annual Dromtrasna Challenge event, which is now into its seventh year, will this year be raising funds for the Milford Hospice in Limerick, and to date, the popular local event in West Limerick has raised over €88,000 for a number of local charities.

For anyone whose interest has been piqued and is wondering what the Dromtrasna Challenge will entail when it rolls around on Saturday, October 16, then you need wonder no more.

Participants will have a number of options to choose from on the day itself, including a 2km kids run (starting at 10am) and a 4km walk and a 5/10km chip-timed run starting at 11am.

“It is sure to be a fantastic social occasion while we support a very deserving cause, and we urge everyone to get involved, and let’s all ‘Take That Step’ for Milford,” said organisers.

Don’t miss out as registration for the event is online only at www.dromtrasnachallenge.com .