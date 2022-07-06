Dromtariffe parish to lose its priest in this year’s clerical changes

Dromtariffe Parish is to lose its parish priest in the latest clerical changes announced by Bishop Ray Browne this week.

Parish Priest Fr Tom Leane is retiring after giving 50 years’ service and Bishop Brown has thanked him for his service down through the years.

Fr Leane has not been administering in the parish for some time as he has been ill and he is now to officially retire. His retirement leaves the Cork parish without a parish priest which is a huge loss to the community.

Dromtariffe will now be served by the Priests of the Duhallow/Sliabh Luachra Pastoral Area, with Fr Jack Fitzgerald as Moderator.

Bishop Brown acknowledged that retirements have affected parishes across the Diocese.

He said that parishes are now becoming more dependent on Lay Ministry. He emphasised the importance that a newly launched programme

“Each year retirements means fewer Priests in our parishes,” he said. “Sadly, this is something that will continue. It is vital that our recently launched new initiative, ‘Ministry of Lay Pastoral Leader’, be successful.

Three other pastoral areas have been affected by changes announced by Bishop Browne. He has acknowledged that it will take time for the four affected Pastoral Areas to adjust as the Kerry Diocese announced its summer appointments.

Fr Joseph Begley will move from Glengarriff to Minister in Killarney, while Fr Jim Lenihan will become Parish Priest for Glenflesk. Fr Niall Howard will move from Killarney to the Kenmare Pastoral Area, where he will serve as Glengarriff Parish Priest. Fr Sean Jones of St John’s Parish, Tralee, will move to Minister in the Killarney Pastoral Area.

These changes will take effect in two weeks’ time on Wednesday, July 20.

“This summer’s appointments are few,” Bishop Browne said in the statement announcing the changes. “Still, they affect four Pastoral Areas, and it will take time for each to adjust.”

Fr Amos Surungai Ruto and Fr Vitalis Barasa, who have served in recent years in Tralee, on loan from Kenya’s Kitale Diocese, will continue to work in the Kerry Diocese for a further three years.

Cllr Bernard Moynihan said the community is ‘sad’ to lose a permanent parish priest.