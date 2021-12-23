Dromid pays tribute to stalwart of the community

The community in Dromid unveiled a plaque in memory of the late Brían Ó Riordáin at the Community Hall last week to honour all the work he did for the community.

Dromid paid respect to one of it’s fallen friends this week, as they unveiled a plaque in memory of Brían Ó Riordáin at the Community Hall.

Brían worked tirelessly in the community of Dromid, notably as president of CLG Piarsaigh na Dromada, and he was a director for the Dromid Community Development project for over 20 years before his passing in October 2020.

Development Manager Kathy Uí Chonaill said “He was a founding member of the project and he had a lot of service given to the community, I’ve been here as Manager for 20 years and he was always the director who was available to me if the need arose.

“He gave a lot of his voluntary time to the community and to the Development Project that the hall is one part of, so we dedicated it to him with the plaque.”

The Development project offers several amenities to the people of Dromid, including three business units for rent and services such as a community hostel, a first responders group, youth clubs, a creche and a naíonra. They also operate six houses for the elderly and a day centre.

“When we were building the whole complex here, myself and Brían would go back through volunteering nearly 30 years at this stage, and we’d been working together ever since. He was the manager of Scelig Ola which was only over the road from us, so he was located ideally to help out here with anything that was required,” Kathy added.