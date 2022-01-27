‘Drivers blinded by youths throwing eggs and projectiles’

There are mounting concerns of a serious accident arising near Ballyspillane housing estate due to a gang of youths throwing projectiles at passing cars from a wooded area near the estate.

Despite attempts by gardaí to control the issue, those involved run away when they arrive, and there is little that can be done given their ages.

The ongoing anti-social behaviour by the youths is putting motorists in fear of a serious accident and has led councillors in the Killarney area to call for the trees to be looked at as the youths are throwing the ‘projectiles’ from behind them.

“It is a colossal issue in recent months. I know two people whose windows have been smashed by projectiles being thrown from behind the trees. Gardaí have admitted they have a problem but they don’t have the resources to man it 24 hours,” said Cllr John O’Donoghue (Kerry Independent Alliance). “There are now many people living in the Spa, Kilcummin and Tiernaboul areas who take alternative routes home as they do not feel safe driving up past these trees.

“This is completely unacceptable for a main road in our town. I accept it is a policing matter, but I feel there is an onus on us as a public authority to aid the process where possible.”

He called on the management of Killarney Municipal District to explain what purpose the tress have. Mayor of Killarney, Cllr Marie Moloney (Labour), agreed that the situation there is very dangerous.

“It is not good for drivers. They are throwing eggs. If their vision is done they could crash the car,” she said

However, she said that removing the trees would not remove the issue.

Senior Engineer John Ahern said that the council had already cut back the undergrowth but there is not much else they can do.

He said it was an anti-social issue, not about cutting trees.

In response to the Killarney councillor’s motion, management said the approximately 47 Chamaecyparis Evergreen trees, located to the left of the entrance to Ballyspillane Estate, formed part of the natural environment of the locality.

This issue will be raised at the Ballyspillane Community Interagency Committee in February.

Mr Ahern said that other ways of tackling the issue must be looked at, including the addition of CCTV, which is to be installed in the area.