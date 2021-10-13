Driver reached speeds of 185km in ‘reckless’ driving incident from Killarney to Listowel after night out

A man who drove from Killarney to Listowel at high speeds, reaching a high of 185km per hour in Tralee while on route, is “lucky that neither he or others were not injured” in the incident.

Listowel District Court heard that Christopher O’Sullivan of Ballyvaloon, Grenagh, Cork, “doesn’t remember what happened” as he was in a ‘haze’.

In evidence the court heard he was out socialising in Killarney and had mixed prescribed medication and alcohol. He left Killarney at around 3.30am in the morning and travelled onto Farranfore, Tralee and Listowel before his journey ended when he hit a wall in Listowel at around 4am on October 13, 2019. The court heard he failed to take a bend and hit the wall.

Gardaí were called to the scene of the traffic accident. Dash-cam footage in the car provided information on the lead-up to the accident and showed Mr O’Sullivan driving from Killarney to Listowel.

Inspector Gary O’Carroll told the court that Mr O’Sullivan was observed on the dash-cam footage at the roundabout at the Reeks in Killarney at around 3.30am on the incorrect side of the road with traffic approaching.

He was later observed via the footage driving at high speed through various town lands on route to Tralee including Knockderry, Farranfore and on to Listowel including travelled at a speed of 143km as he approached Tralee and a high of 185km in Tralee. He was further observed travelling at 172km a hour at Mountcoal, Listowel.

Mr O’Sullivan was charged with several dangerous driving charges at townlands along the route. The state struck out the other charges and proceeded with one charge for dangerous driving at Ballygrennan, Listowel.

Mr O’Sullivan’s solicitor John Cashell said that the defendant’s driving was “appalling and dangerous and there was no way out of that.”

“He is lucky neither he or others were injured,” he added.

"It was reckless dangerous conduct.”

He said that this was an one-off incident and has been a wake-up call for Mr O’Sullivan who is now seeking help from HSE addiction services and undergoing regular urine tests to check for drug usage which have been clear.

He added that Mr O’Sullivan had not “stepped out of line” in two years and he asked Judge David Waters to “show as much leniency as possible.”

He said he believed the court would not see Mr O’Sullivan again.

The court heard that he is working as a scaffolder and he has two previous driving disqualifications for driving with no insurance dating back to 2012 and 2013.

Judge Waters convicted and fined him €500 and disqualified him from driving for three years.