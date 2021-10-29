Driver didn’t see pedestrian crossing the road

A man who was convicted of careless driving after he knocked down a pedestrian told the court that he had looked in both directions but did not see the pedestrian when he turned.

Marcin Pietras of 1 Courthouse Lane, Cahersiveen, was before Cahersiveen District Court for careless driving on August 19, 2020. The court heard that gardaí were called to an incident in which a woman had been knocked down. The ambulance was also at the scene and attended to the woman, who had been crossing the road with her shopping.

Defence solicitor Padraig O’Connell said his client, Mr Pietras, had been driving up from the Marina and looked right and left before turning. He said the pedestrian had come from his left, crossing at a location where there was no zebra crossing or lights. He began to turn, and the victim – a lady in her 50s – came in contact with his car.

“It happened at slow speed, he came onto the road to turn, and in his carelessness didn’t see the pedestrian,” said Mr O’Connell.

Mr Pietras stopped his car immediately and co-operated fully with gardaí.

Judge David Waters said the incident was “not at the top end of carelessness despite the consequences”. He convicted and fined him €300.