Driver charged with driving with excess alcohol has case dismissed over errors in evidence

Killarney Court House. Photo by Tatyana McGough Expand

Killarney Court House. Photo by Tatyana McGough

Sinead Kelleher

A man had a charge of driving with excess alcohol dismissed at Killarney District Court after Judge David Waters held there were a number of procedural errors, including the fact that the defendant had not been informed he was being arrested and the reason for that arrest.

Daniel Culloty of Barnfield, Currow, Killarney, was before the court charged with driving with excess alcohol on July 28, 2022 at Coolick, Kilcummin. 

