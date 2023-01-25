Driver charged with driving with excess alcohol has case dismissed over errors in evidence

A man had a charge of driving with excess alcohol dismissed at Killarney District Court after Judge David Waters held there were a number of procedural errors, including the fact that the defendant had not been informed he was being arrested and the reason for that arrest.

Daniel Culloty of Barnfield, Currow, Killarney, was before the court charged with driving with excess alcohol on July 28, 2022 at Coolick, Kilcummin.

Gardaí had travelled to Coolick following a report of an accident and found a car upside down in the middle of the road.

The driver, Mr Culloty, was subsequently arrested and taken to Killarney Garda Station.

His solicitor Padraig O’Connell raised the issue of the date of the offence which on the charge sheet stated 2022 and which in evidence by gardaí was 2020.

Inspector Dave Noonan said the charge sheet was incorrect but Mr O’Connell said that was not the case and that it was 2022, not 2020 as referenced in evidence by gardaí. He said he didn’t see how it would prejudice the defendant but Mr O’Connell said this evidence was crucial.

Judge Waters said the state could have made an application to change the date but had no done so. He said that whatever date was wrong whether it was the charge sheet or the evidence, the state should have re-opened the case.

“I don’t which is incorrect,” he said.

Judge Waters also said there were several other errors, including no evidence of whether the defendant had nil by mouth during the observation period, that Mr Culloty had not been informed of the legal requirements and the penalties if he failed to sign the reading from the intoxilyzer machine and no evidence as to why he was arrested which is ‘crucial’ in a criminal case, he said.

Judge Water dismissed the charge.