Dreams do come true as Kerry girl chosen for role in UK youth musical

Maddie Courtney from Waterville who has been chosen for a role in the latest production by the British Youth Musical Theatre.

Talented Kerry girl Maddie Courtney is set for an experience for a life-time as she heads for the UK to play a role the latest production by the British Youth Musical Theatre.

Having auditioned in Dublin for a part she was delighted when out of thousands of hopefuls across the UK and Ireland she garnered a role in the show.

"She is beyond excited,” her mother Miriam told The Kerryman this week as the family launch a GoFundMe page to help pay for the costs of spending two weeks in the UK during rehearsals and the show.

This is a major achievement for the 17-year old and is a significant step in making her dream of working in this field come true.

Maddie is a student at Coláiste na Sceilge in Cahersiveen and lives in Waterville. She trained with Oliver Hurley School of performing arts until recently but is now concentrating on her school studies.

"To perform on the West end is a lifelong dream of mine, and taking part in this production is a massive stepping stone into helping me get where I want to be. Any donation no matter how small is hugely appreciated and will help me on my way,” said Maddie on the GoFundMe page.

The show ‘Our Girls Our Game’ is set against the backdrop of World War 1 and explores the triumphs, heartbreaks and sacrifices of the amazing women behind the Dick Kerr Ladies Football Club made of WWI munition workers who became leading lights of women’s English football. Incidentally Maddie’s young sister, Maeve, is a talented Kerry Ladies football player.

The intensive two week programme in the UK will see Maddie rehearse and prepare for the show and take to the stage all over the Easter Holidays. She will spend the two weeks in Birmingham and the show will be performed in the Birmingham Hippodrome.

"It is really intensive. There are rehearsals from 9am to 9pm daily and then the show will take to the stage all during a two week period,” explained her mom Miriam.

Maddie has been working extremely hard this year to year improve her CV by working on my singing, acting and dancing and this opportunity is another step forward for the Kerry teenager and will even give her a level 8 qualification music theatre production from Trinity London

Maddie's parents Miriam anad Darragh and her sister and brother Maeve and Dominic are all excited for Maddie and proud of her huge achievement and she nows needs the support of her community.

The GoFundMe page will help Maddie's trip to the UK and to say thanks to all those who donate she is organising a free ‘Thank You' concert for the community in Tech Amergin next Saturday, March 19.

To date the GoFundMe has raised more than €500. Donations can be made at https://www.gofundme.com/f/send-maddie-to-birmingham-hippodrome?qid=1da6475b0719b054385ca92462740982