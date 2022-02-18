‘Draft County Development Plan must not be allowed proceed’

Kerry County Council’s map of the Spatial Strategy showing the triangle hub between Tralee, Killorglin and Killarney; as well as the ‘Shannon Estuary Coastal Network’ zone in North Kerry and West Limerick.

“Spatial Planning” is a new concept in government plans, designed to plan the distribution of services, jobs, housing to improve the economy throughout the country on an equal basis between urban and rural areas. The Regional Economic and Spatial Strategy (RESS), covering the ten most southern counties and which is a plan of higher authority than the county development plan states:

“Equally the focus must be on ensuring a balanced approach and realising the much-underutilised potential in rural towns and dispersed communities.”

KCC’s interpretation of “equally” is to concentrate all future industry coming to the county into the Kerry Hub, the area that is already performing better than the rest of the county. Council openly plans for a massive 40% population increase inside the Kerry Hub by year 2040, that is the towns of Tralee, Killarney and Killorglin, by directing all new industry into those towns. What about the rest of the county?

“The primary location for new commercial development will be in the Key towns (Tralee and Killarney) and development in other towns and villages shall be commensurate with their level in the Settlement Hierarchy.”

The “North Kerry, Clare and Limerick Network” as stated in section 9 of the draft plan is to be the saviour of north Kerry, per KCC. A most careful reading is required. Described as a “potential” network, it is just that, it is a potential project if it is ever set up - it does not exist.

The development of north Kerry has been delegated to a committee that does not exist.

The draft plan will incorporate the “Kerry Economic Recovery Plan”, written by KCC itself in 2021. Appendix two of that plan is not widely read, stating: “In relative terms, Kerry is one of the lowest income counties in the country.

“According to the 2016 Census, average Kerry household income was €37,337 compared with €45,256 for the State. Only three counties (Donegal, Leitrim and Longford) were lower. It is important to note that there is geographical inequality in income within County Kerry, with the lowest incomes located in the more peripheral areas of the county.”

That data is known to KCC and seemingly they are ignoring it.

What are the “more peripheral areas of the county”?

North Kerry and other areas distant from the Kerry Hub.

By not developing the “peripheral areas” equally with the Kerry Hub in accordance with the RESS, this draft county development plan will do nothing to improve the incomes of people outside of the Hub.

KCC has taken the power of dictating whose income in the county will increase and whose will decline and where in the county will get even more deprived and depopulated, without job prospects with consequent knock on impact on retail, schools, public transport, GP availability, all the basic essential services.

None of these policies can become law unless passed by councillors.

We can only assume our councillors are not fully aware of these long term impacts. We have been here before with the infamous Landscape Character Assessment.

This is possibly the most important and the most threatening county development plan ever as shown by at least one community group commissioning an expert to prepare a submission to this draft plan pointing out what they considered the wrongs in the Council’s policies.

Based on this draft plan, we cannot entrust our future to Kerry County Council.

Some towns and villages have spent large sums to prepare development plans for their areas, Asdee, Dingle Peninsula, NEWKD area, Caherciveen, Kenmare, Cromane, plus others.

It is no coincidence that most of these towns and villages are in “the more peripheral area.” The first step for the proper development of all areas is to ensure this draft county development plan in its present form is sent to the rubbish bin. It must be redrafted to treat all areas of the county and all residents of the county equally as stated in the RESS, giving equal prospects of prospering, socially and economically to all.

On the upside, the public, including those too young to vote but whose futures will be impacted, have the right under EU law to submit comments on these policies to KCC. The organised self defence of our county is required against this county “development” plan. A massive show of public power is needed. If you do not agree with these KCC policies, please exercise your right to voice your opinions in a submission to KCC before 23 February.

Silence will unfortunately be taken by KCC as agreement with their policies.