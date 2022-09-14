Dr Crokes on a high after Croke Park trip as they prepare for fundraising walk

At the launch of the annual Old Kenmare Road Walk in aid of Multiple Sclerosis Ireland South Kerry branch were from left: John O'Shea, Mary O'Connor, Michael O'Connor, Pat O'Neill, Norrie O'Neill, Donal McCarthy. Photo: Tatyana McGough

Dr Crokes GAA club will be taking time off the pitch to help charity with the return of their old Kenmare Road Walk.

The scenic walk is making a return this year after a three year absence and will raise money for MS South Kerry branch.

The walk will take place on Sunday October 9 with registration in the Gleneagle Hotel. If you wish to participate in this year’s walk, organisers are urging the public to register for the event as soon as possible as numbers this year will be limited and bus places must be booked before October 2.

John O’Shea of Dr. Crokes is looking forward to the return of the event and in turn, raising much needed funds.

"It’s great to be back. There are two MS branches in Kerry, and they don’t receive direct funding. They’re catering for an awful lot of people and they’re doing a brilliant job,” he said.

“A good standard of fitness is required in order to do the walk, it’s a tough, tough walk. Participants must also be dressed in proper boots and rain gear as well. This walk is not for the faint hearted, it’s vital that participants have done a bit of training in advance,” John added.

The walk is from Killarney to Kenmare on the Old Kenmare Road with some steep inclines and of course some wonderful views. A GoFundMe page has been set up and the link is at https://www.gofundme.com/f/old-kenmare-walk-2022-for-ms-south-kerry-branch. Anyone interested in the walk can contact John at 087 2348824 or email mssouthkerry@gmail.com

Meanwhile, Dr Crokes are also celebrating a successful day at Croke Park recently when the clubs’ under 12 footballers travelled to Croke Park to participate in a very unique football blitz. Accompanied by their five coaches and a range of teams from throughout Munster, the Dr. Crokes club had a brilliant day out as Eamon Fitzgerald of the Dr. Crokes club explains.

“It was an initiative set up by the Munster Council and we applied, and we were accepted. We played three matches, and it was brilliant to see the skills that they show in training on display in Croke Park, it was great,” he said.

Eamon pays tribute to the Croke Park staff, who made the day a special one for the Killarney club.

"Croke Park were brilliant, we arrived in the coach, and we did the exact tour that the players do on a big match day, going into the dressing room, getting togged out. They also played a video of Colm Cooper explaining what it’s like to play in Croke Park on a big match day,’ he added.

“A huge highlight from the day was the charge of the players, coming out of the tunnel and then obviously playing the matches. It was very memorable, we actually got a small bit of rain before the matches got underway, but they paid no attention to that. All in all, it was a brilliant day out and hopefully a few of these players will be playing in Croke Park again in the green and gold of Kerry!” Eamon finished.