Double transplantee Brian Sheehy thanks his donors as he looks forward to his wedding day

Athea man Brian (33) has twice needed and received a kidney transplant. The second time, his uncle, Mike, made a brave call to help his nephew.

Brian Sheehy from Athea is a double kidney transplant patient - Brian is pictured in Listowel&rsquo;s town park and is looking forward to his upcoming wedding. Expand

Tadhg Evans

When summer rolls around and Athea man Brian Sheehy marries his long-time partner, Sarah, he’ll have greater reason than most for reflection.

When he stands to deliver his speech, he’ll need to do the near-impossible and put into words his gratitude to his uncle, Mike, who donated a kidney to Brian almost eight years ago, freeing him from gruelling dialysis sessions and allowing him to live the life he has today.

