Double transplantee Brian Sheehy thanks his donors as he looks forward to his wedding day

When summer rolls around and Athea man Brian Sheehy marries his long-time partner, Sarah, he’ll have greater reason than most for reflection.

When he stands to deliver his speech, he’ll need to do the near-impossible and put into words his gratitude to his uncle, Mike, who donated a kidney to Brian almost eight years ago, freeing him from gruelling dialysis sessions and allowing him to live the life he has today.

It was the second time Brian received a kidney transplant. Nine years prior, in September 2005, the donor was unknown to him, but he’s no less grateful to them, not least because it came around at a tragic time for him and his family.

“Because of the first donor, I was able to go to college, in Tralee, and that’s where I met Sarah,” Brian tells The Kerryman. “We have a child together. These things mightn’t have happened otherwise. I’ll be lighting a candle for them at the wedding.”

Up to then, a series of health problems, stemming primarily from posterior urethral valve syndrome, affected Brian’s young life. The first donor allowed him to get back to what most 16-year-olds take for granted, be it going to school or playing sport.

“Up until about the age of 10, I didn’t really realise what the situation with my health was, but I started to understand it from about 11 or 12,” he says. “At the time I was doing my Junior Cert, and I was missing a lot of time in school and not focusing on it. When I got my first transplant, I was able to get my life back to normal, or as much as you could call normal. I got back to school as I say, I got back to playing sport, and I’d only been on dialysis for two weeks.

“I had an older brother, Patrick, who was killed in a car crash in Lisselton in August 2005. My mother and father decided to donate his organs. There was no consolation at the time, but I suppose there is a small consolation now in knowing that he was able to get two people off dialysis, and that’s what my donor did for me. Thankfully I’d only been on dialysis for a short time before that.”

In contacting The Kerryman this week to coincide with Organ Donor Awareness Week, running from April 23 to 30, the Irish Kidney Association explained that the decision Brian’s parents took saved six lives, with Patrick’s heart, lung, liver, pancreas, and two kidneys donated to those who needed them.

In 2011, it became clear that Brian would need a second transplant. He developed globular nephritis, inflammation of his kidney’s filters, and medics reached the point when the potential complications of efforts to save his kidney were deemed worse than returning to dialysis treatment.

“That went on from December 2011 to August 2014, when I got the transplant,” he says. “So that was three times a week, four-hour sessions, I had to live strictly by a diet, and I was having side-effects like high-blood pressure, and I had a seizure episode in early 2014.

“The dialysis is one thing, but it’s 20 times worse when you’re suffering the side effects.

“My dad and brother got tested to see if they were a match for me, and they were close but not close enough. My uncle, Mike, approached my dad and said he’d look into it. I was actually in dialysis when I got a call from my mother to tell me that Mike was a match.

“It took straight away, you could see it in the bloods, people said my colour had improved, and I felt 100 times better. Within six months, I was able to return to full-time work.”

“Sure look, I was delighted to help out,” Mike tells The Kerryman. “And to see the quality of life he has today. I didn’t have any hesitation going for it, I have my own family here but they said it was my decision, and if I wanted to go for it, I could. I did, and I’ve had no issues since.”

It’s an understated summation by Mike, but what he did was literally life-changing for his nephew. Four years later, Brian and Sarah purchased a house, and another four years down the line, they’re preparing for their wedding day.

It makes clear the difference organ donation makes, as well as the importance of knowing what you need to do if it’s your wish to become a donor. In conjunction with Organ Donor Awareness Week, pharmacies will display counter-top boxes of free organ-donor cards, accompanied by information fact files, and the Irish Kidney Association also provides a Digital Organ Donor Card free via App Store and Google Playstore.

This year’s theme, #ShareYourWishes, also places a major emphasis on making your next-of-kin aware of your wishes, a key part of the process, even if you do carry an organ-donor card.

Brian also advocates for a system whereby it’s presumed a person wishes to donate their organs when they die, unless they’ve specified otherwise; and of altruistic donation, a system that does not yet exist in Ireland but could see living donors donate to a transplant pool.

But for now, he’s just looking for the right words for his wedding speech.

“I was saying to Sarah, trying to write my speech, I’d be kind of an emotional guy anyway, I’ll have to mention it [Mike’s donation] because he’s changed my life,” he says.

“I’m not sure how I’ll do it because I don’t think it can be put into words.”

Individuals who wish to support organ donation are encouraged to keep the reminders of their decision available by carrying the organ donor card, permitting Code 115 to be included on their driver’s licence or having the ‘digital organ donor card’ app on their smartphone.

Organ Donor Cards can be requested by visiting the website www.ika.ie/get-a-donor-card or to your phone, phoning the Irish Kidney Association on 01 6205306 or Free text the word DONOR to 50050.