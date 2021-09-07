Double murder suicide investigation underway in Lixnaw

Gardaí in Listowel are investigating a potential murder suicide in Lixnaw which took place earlier this evening, Tuesday September 7.

Gardaí are investigating a possible murder suicide in North Kerry following the discovery of three bodies with gunshot wounds in Lixnaw this evening.

Gardaí attended a scene and located the body of a female (60s) and a male (20s) inside the dwelling. The body of a male (60s) was discovered outside at the rear of the dwelling in a field. All three bodies have gunshot wounds and are believed to be a mother, father and son.

A firearm has been recovered at the scene.

The discovery was made after neighbours became concerned at not having seen the occupants of the house for some hours. The incident is believed to have occurred earlier this evening.

The State pathologist and the Garda Technical Bureau have been contacted. The scene is currently being preserved and investigations are ongoing.

An Garda Síochána are not looking for any other person in relation to this incident, at this time.