‘Don't wait for a terminal diagnosis to go and have fun, you can start right now’

Two-and-a-half years ago, Carrie Jade Williams was just like any one of us. At 31, she was living in Dublin, working full-time and had aspirations, like many of us, of owning her own home in the future and was diligently putting away money each month for a deposit.

In short, she was, as she put it in her own words, “very boring”, and living what can only be described as a run-of-the-mill, normal life.

This all came to a sudden and abrupt end in 2019 however when, while crossing the road in Dublin, she suffered a major seizure and collapsed and was rushed to hospital where she was placed in intensive care.

An MRI revealed major damage to her brain but doctors were baffled as to what had caused it and, as she is adopted, Carrie said she is unable to access her medical records and had no idea that Huntington’s ran in her family.

"They threw me into an MRI machine and they could see there was something wrong with my brain but they didn't know what was causing it. I was in intensive care and going through lots of testing until a neurologist finally decided to do genetic testing and yeah, it came back that it was Huntington's disease and there was nothing they could do and that my brain was severely damaged,” said Carrie.

There's currently no cure for Huntington's disease or any way to stop it getting worse, or as Carrie put it:

"Basically, Huntington's disease is Alzheimer’s meets ALS meets Parkinson’s in one pretty shit diagnosis,” she said.

Her diagnosis with the disease coincided with the arrival of COVID with Carrie joking that she likes to be dramatic, catching a terminal illness just at the start of a global pandemic.

Following her diagnosis, Carrie took a severe turn for the worse, losing her ability to walk with her speech deteriorating to the point where she could no longer speak in full sentences and was only able to communicate in single words.

It’s a measure of her indomitable spirit though that she refused to lay down and accept the situation, instead taking it upon herself – out of sheer boredom, she joked – to teach herself how to walk and talk again.

"When I was diagnosed two-and-a-half years ago, I'd lost the ability to walk and talk and everything. I've since re-learned how to do both, in lockdown, I was so bored that I just literally did physio and speech therapy over Zoom, but I'll lose those skills again," she said.

Carrie – who said that she does not expect to live to 40 – is currently in the middle of filming a documentary with Netflix about her battle with the disease and will make history at the end of this year when undergoes experimental brain surgery, making her the first ever person from the UK or Ireland to have such a procedure.

Speaking to Carrie, you would never know that she has a death sentence hanging over, such is her joie de vivre as she laughs and jokes her way through our conversation.

When I put it to her that a diagnosis such as what she got could easily knock back the best of people, Carrie said that she simply doesn't have time to sit back and wallow.

"With Huntington's disease, I don't take myself too seriously. It's a hard one because I was very boring before my diagnosis, I had a very sensible life plan. I was going to buy my house in Dublin, I worked 80 hours a week and I never had fun,” she said.

“When I was diagnosed, it made me re-assess my life and I just don't do stuff that I don't want to do anymore because I don't have the time to do that. I'm just kind of living and having so much fun and I'm so blessed to have great friends and great people around me,” she continued.

"You have to have it [joy]. Everyone always waffles on about mindfulness and they want to live in the present. I have something called Early-Onset Alzheimer's Disease so my whole life is in the present because I can't remember anything. For me, say with stand-up comedy, if I turn up and it goes terribly, in a week's time, I'm not going to remember it so I've got nothing to lose,” she said.

Going on, Carrie said that she's made up a bucket list of things she wants to do while she still can, some ranging from the more easily achieved such as perform stand up comedy or write a book – something she says she is currently in the process of doing – to other more ambitious things such as meeting a certain billionaire…

"I'm doing as good as I could be doing and I'm having a lot of fun in life. I just wrote a bucket list and have just started ticking off things that I want to be doing, things like stand up comedy, write a book - that's underway at the moment - and other more outlandish things like go and meet Elon Musk which unfortunately hasn't happened yet,” she said.

“There's a few things on there [the list] that I have since changed my mind about. I was traumatised when I was writing the list so I was thinking 'hmmm that seems like a great idea' but now looking back, I'm suddenly not sure that I want to be jumping out of a plane anymore!" she laughed.

Finishing up, Carrie said that her message to anyone out there reading this would be not to put having fun on the long finger.

"Whenever I publicly talk about this, I always say 'don't wait for a terminal diagnosis to go and have fun'. You can just start right now. Maybe as a woman, you are kind of trained to think 'oh I have to work very, very hard or I'll never buy a house or I'll never do this or never do that'. I had a nice saved up deposit to buy my house and then I found out I was dying,” she said.”

“So, I sacrificed a lot of fun and although those things are important and the housing crisis of course is horrific, I do think we get caught up in these things and you think that you have all the time in the world and you actually don't."