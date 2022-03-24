Kerry

‘Don't wait for a terminal diagnosis to go and have fun, you can start right now’

At the age of just 31, Kenmare’s Carrie Jade Williams was diagnosed with Huntington’s disease, a rare, inherited disease that causes the progressive breakdown (degeneration) of nerve cells in the brain. She spoke to Fergus Dennehy this week about why she will not let this terminal diagnosis stop her from living life to the fullest. 

Kenmare resident Carrie Jade Williams was diagnosed with Huntington's disease two-and-a-half years ago at the age of 31 but this has not stopped the now 33-year-old from living life to absolute fullest. Expand

Fergus Dennehy

Two-and-a-half years ago, Carrie Jade Williams was just like any one of us. At 31, she was living in Dublin, working full-time and had aspirations, like many of us, of owning her own home in the future and was diligently putting away money each month for a deposit.

In short, she was, as she put it in her own words, “very boring”, and living what can only be described as a run-of-the-mill, normal life.

Privacy