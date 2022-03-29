‘Don’t take advantage of the refugee situation’

Independent Councillor Donal Grady has warned Kerry County Council (KCC) to be on the lookout for people taking advantage of the Ukrainian refugee crisis who are ‘slipping in’ to Kerry under the guise of war-stricken migrants.

Cllr Grady raised the matter at Monday’s full meeting of KCC during an in-depth discussion on services currently being amassed through a special inter-agency task-force set up to make the refugees stay here as seamless as possible while they settle into life in Kerry.

But the Killarney-based councillor has revealed to The Kerryman that some of his constituents are bringing the issue of bogus refugee claims to his attention in recent days, with one person reputedly telling Cllr Grady, ‘for the love of god will you raise it’.

Cllr Grady intimated that at least 12 people are currently living in Killarney under false pretences as war-torn refugees from Ukraine.

“It is a big concern, and 12 people have been brought to my attention who are now in Killarney having come here as refugees,” he said.

“These people are digging in and using the services that are there for the Ukrainian people. It has to be addressed urgently,” Cllr Grady said.

Cllr Grady added that he first raised the likelihood of people abusing the Ukrainian refugee crisis two weeks ago, and he called on the Department of Foreign Affairs ‘to do their job’ in ensuring offers of sanctuary are kept for those most in need.

“They must check where people are coming from. There is an element who are using this crisis as an opportunity to come here. It’s already happening; it’s now in Killarney,” he said.

“The refugees are vulnerable people and to think others are using this as an opportunity to slip into countries is not right,” he added.

“They are people who already have homes of their own in their own country to go to. I’m getting this [information] from a couple of different people,” Cllr Grady said.

“It’s already happing along parts of the Polish border, and it’s now starting to happen here. They are sneaking around and working their way in.

“There is a worry that some of these people may even be used in the sex trade,” Cllr Grady said.