Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 10.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘Don’t take advantage of the refugee situation’

Killarney councillor claims some are posing as Ukrainian refugees and ‘slipping in unnoticed’

Ukrainian refugees wait for a transport at the central train station in Warsaw, Poland. Expand

Close

Ukrainian refugees wait for a transport at the central train station in Warsaw, Poland.

Ukrainian refugees wait for a transport at the central train station in Warsaw, Poland.

Ukrainian refugees wait for a transport at the central train station in Warsaw, Poland.

kerryman

Stephen Fernane

Independent Councillor Donal Grady has warned Kerry County Council (KCC) to be on the lookout for people taking advantage of the Ukrainian refugee crisis who are ‘slipping in’ to Kerry under the guise of war-stricken migrants.

Cllr Grady raised the matter at Monday’s full meeting of KCC during an in-depth discussion on services currently being amassed through a special inter-agency task-force set up to make the refugees stay here as seamless as possible while they settle into life in Kerry.

Privacy