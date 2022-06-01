Kerry

Don’t promote rural living if you’re going to close our services.

Sinead Kelleher

Last week, the Bishop of Kerry announced that the Gap of Dunloe National School in the Black Valley is to close.

In many ways, this made sense; after all, it has just two pupils. Much like post offices and rural pubs, closures are inevitable when the numbers aren’t there.

