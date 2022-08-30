Don’t increase tourism VAT rate because ‘some’ hotels price gouge

KERRY hotels chief Bernadette Randles has called on Finance Minister Pascal Donohue to stick with the current VAT rate for the hospitality sector ahead of next month’s budget.

Her comments follow reports that an angry Minister Donohue has threated to increase the nine per cent VAT rate over claims of price-gouging in the hotel sector, a practice whereby hotels raise prices when demand is high and supply short.

Ms Randles, Kerry Irish Hotels Federation Chairperson, said she would be very disappointed that a decision could be made on the VAT rate based on ‘price-gouging’ and would personally find it hard to believe that a Minister would increase the VAT rate because ‘some’ hotels are charging higher prices.

“Increasing the tourism VAT would have an effect right across the tourism sector and present Ireland in a bad light on the international market,” she said

She said the tourism industry was already under pressure given rising supply costs and that if VAT was to be increased, as is being suggested, some hotels would not be able to absorb this cost and it would lead to increased costs for tourists.

"It would have a knock-on effect and the Government needs to understand what is really happening. There are enough costs coming at us but tourism is not just hotels, it is tourist attractions, the shops relying on tourism businesses, the coaches, the taxi drivers and more.”

Ms Randles said increasing VAT would reduce Ireland’s international competitiveness as the current rate is in line with other European countries. And she added that certainty is needed in the industry, not only for businesses but for future tourists and tour operators.

"A commitment to retaining the nine per cent rate until after 2025 would provide this certainty in our sector and assist our ongoing recovery, given the nine per cent rate’s vital contribution to our international competitiveness and Ireland’s tourism business model.”

Ms Randles cited increased costs for the industry, including electricity which she said has now increased by €6,000 a month at her premises alone, even though usage was on a par with last year. She also revealed that insurance costs in one Kerry hotel have gone from €65,000 to €165,000.

The nine per cent VAT rate was introduced in November 2020 to help those providing tourist accommodation and other businesses such as cinemas and museums affected by Covid. It was continued in Budget 2021 and extended in Budget 2022 to August 31, 2022. Earlier this year it was extended to the end of February 2023.