Donal McCarthy turns the key for the last time after 66 years behind the counter at Kerry store

From plastic money to pre-packaged goods, the trade has changed a lot since Donal McCarthy began working in the family shop, now Londis Rathmore, more than 66 years ago.

But the biggest change of all, says Donal, is the fast-paced life we now live compared to back in his younger years, when people stopped for a chat at the local store.

Now it’s people running in and out for their everyday goods, with a phone glued to their ear and no time for chit chat or waiting around.

“There have absolutely been changes, no doubt, it is a lot harder work now. Back then people had more time, now it is people always in a hurry coming into the shop with their mobile on their ear, and you are trying to get their attention, they would hardly salute you. It is a sad state of affairs, it is a fast-moving world,” said Donal.

“It is all grab and go now.”

Monday truly marked the end of an era as Donal, aged 72, closed up the shop for the last time, with the baton changing hands. He spent the majority of those 72 years behind the counter, growing with the family business, taking over the business after the death of his father in a tragic accident in 1968.

The family business was started in 1950 by Pat McCarthy of Ballycullane, Rathmore, and his wife, Catherine (Kathy) Falvey, of Barraduff.

In 1947, they built their home at Convent Place, Rathmore, and they had four sons – Padraig, Donal, Diarmuid, and Denis, who died as an infant.

Pat worked at Rathmore Creamery under the Dairy Disposal Board and, in between, gave a hand weighing sugar and tea and helping out when it got busy, especially after Mass. Kathy usually worked late on Saturday night to prepare for the rush.

“She used to have numerous pounds of rashers cut and ready for the Sunday-morning customers. Cooked ham, corned beef, chicken and ham were also much in demand, especially during the summer months, remember there were no pre-packed meats available,” recalls Diarmuid McCCarthy in telling a small part of the family business’s history.

He and his brothers, including Donal, were reared in the shop and, like Donal, many of them served behind the counter in their day and have fond memories, not least of the customers and the delivery men who would come in at that time.

Following his father’s accident, Donal took over the family business, immediately expanding it on the plans of his father, who had just arranged to purchase a site nearby prior to his death. Donal has now spent 54 years at the helm.

The business, he says, has changed a lot: ‘plastic money’; goods are no longer weighed; and everything is pre-packaged.

Donal believes such convenience may not always be for the better given the plastic that is thrown around. He recalls the glass milk bottles, all now having made way for plastic containers.

“That should never have been allowed to happen. The glass bottles were a fine thing,” he says.

While Donal loved the job and his role, he says it was a tough station.

“It was long days, 24/7, with hardly any holidays,” he says.

Luckily he had his wife, Mary, at his side throughout, having married in 1981, and the couple had two sons, Daniel and Patrick, who both have fond memories from the heart of Rathmore.

“She stood by me through thick and thin...She gave up her nursing job after we had a family and looked after my mother and helped in the shop. It wasn’t easy on her,” says Donal.

Over the years, Donal has had some wonderful staff who have helped keep the shop motoring. Some of those staff helped out at home to make it possible to run the business, and he says they, too, played a key role in McCarthy’s Londis, Rathmore.

These included Nellie O’Leary and Eileen Reen. In fact, Eileen was responsible for cooking lunch for the staff back in the earlier years, now a task no longer undertaken, and its loss marks another change in life.

More recently, his manager, John Cronin, has been a huge support to Donal, as have all his current staff – some of whom have been with him more than 30 years.

“The staff were very loyal but I was never a hard boss,” he jokes.

Donal admits that he will miss the job, but it was time to go, and now that he has made up his mind, he is happy to close the door and leave it behind.

There’s plenty to miss, however, including some wheeling and dealing.

“The day you buy is the day you sell, and so wheeling and dealing and bringing value every day to your customers is of utmost importance,” is his business motto.

His wife’s business motto, while different, is also central to the business: “Hard work and making sure you enjoy it, and meeting the people and sharing your sense of community are at the heart of this.”

Over the years, they have made many friends serving all aspects of their community, from the Cadburys workers coming off shift at midnight to the youth of the Scoil Pobail Sliabh Luachra, who would always buy their lunch and sweets at 8.30am. Then followed the parents, who would collect the home-made brown bread and scones made by the store’s fantastic bakery staff, with the beautiful aroma filling the shop. Laughter would ensue as jokes were shared at the checkout and meat counter. The farming community were a big part of the community spirit in the shop, always talking about the day’s weather and joking about the latest events.

Most importantly, the McCarthy family are grateful for the support of their community and are happy to have played such a central role in Rathmore life.

But now, for the future: it’s time for some sun for Donal and Mary, and a trip to Australia is on the cards to visit their son, Daniel – something they have been planning for nine years but might finally get around to.

Having been diagnosed with cancer more than a year and a half ago, Donal knew it was definitely time to go. Although not sick and having finished treatment, he now wants to enjoy life and, hopefully, with good enough health to do so for many years.

Monday may have marked the end of an era, but Tuesday marked a new beginning, with Seamus Kelly from Londis, Milltown, taking over the shop and Donal is delighted to place the business in his hands and to retain the Londis franchise, which he joined in 1984. He urges the public to continue to support local business:

“The young generation are brain-washed, it is all big multi-nationals. They don’t realise the money leaves the country. The important thing is to shop local and support shops. When I was growing up, there were five shops in the locality. Now, I am the only one left.”