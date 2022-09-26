Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 12°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Don O’Neill and Donal Hanley hailed as heroes after they save man’s life at Ballyheigue Beach

Ballyheigue native and world famous fashion designer Don O'Neill (right) pictured with his fellow rescuer, 67-year-old Donal Hanley, who both leapt into action at the weekend to save a man who had gotten into difficulty swimming at Ballyheigue Beach. Expand

Close

Ballyheigue native and world famous fashion designer Don O'Neill (right) pictured with his fellow rescuer, 67-year-old Donal Hanley, who both leapt into action at the weekend to save a man who had gotten into difficulty swimming at Ballyheigue Beach.

Ballyheigue native and world famous fashion designer Don O'Neill (right) pictured with his fellow rescuer, 67-year-old Donal Hanley, who both leapt into action at the weekend to save a man who had gotten into difficulty swimming at Ballyheigue Beach.

Ballyheigue native and world famous fashion designer Don O'Neill (right) pictured with his fellow rescuer, 67-year-old Donal Hanley, who both leapt into action at the weekend to save a man who had gotten into difficulty swimming at Ballyheigue Beach.

kerryman

Fergus Dennehy

World-famous fashion designer and Ballyheigue native, Don O’Neill and another man, Donal Hanley, have both been hailed as heroes today after the pair were involved in the dramatic rescue of a man who had gotten into difficulty in the water at Ballyheigue Beach on Saturday afternoon.

Don and Donal were thankfully in the right place at the right time on Saturday when they heard the man’s calls for help after he had been pulled out to sea by a rip current and they both leapt into action immediately and without hesitation. They reached the exhausted man with a life buoy before helping to guide him back to shore where he was then attended to by members of the Ballyheigue Inshore Rescue Service.

Privacy