World-famous fashion designer and Ballyheigue native, Don O’Neill and another man, Donal Hanley, have both been hailed as heroes today after the pair were involved in the dramatic rescue of a man who had gotten into difficulty in the water at Ballyheigue Beach on Saturday afternoon.

Don and Donal were thankfully in the right place at the right time on Saturday when they heard the man’s calls for help after he had been pulled out to sea by a rip current and they both leapt into action immediately and without hesitation. They reached the exhausted man with a life buoy before helping to guide him back to shore where he was then attended to by members of the Ballyheigue Inshore Rescue Service.

Don, who established the THEIA fashion brand as a leading player in the intensely competitive world of haute couture and who’s designs have been worn by stars the world over, spoke to The Kerryman on Monday morning about the heroic rescue.

Don revealed that he and his husband Pascal were walking home on Saturday and had stopped for a chat with a neighbour when he first heard the calls for help from the water.

"Instead of coming straight up home to change as we normally would, we stopped to chat to a friend of ours, Eileen Buckley, who was sitting out in the sun outside her house on the green which overlooks the water. We were sitting up on her patio and I had my back to the water and we were just having chats when suddenly, I thought I heard someone calling out," he said.

"It didn’t register at first and then I heard it again and so I turned around and I could see someone in the water and I heard what I thought was shouting but sure, I thought nothing of it at first. Then though, I thought he was waving, at first at someone on the beach. So we just continued our conversation but this man, he kept on shouting and just something didn’t sound right about the way he was shouting and then I heard it, he was shouting help,” Don continued.

Describing the moment as “surreal”, Don said that without thinking, he was on his feet and found himself racing towards the water.

"I remember thinking ‘no-one is drowning today on my watch’ and look, I’m not a trained lifeguard and I’m certainly not a strong swimmer, but I knew I had to do something,” he said.

"I was running as fast as I could and as I was running in, I saw someone out of the corner of my eye, another man - Donal Hanley – running in and he had a life buoy in his hand and I remember thinking that this man has been out here shouting for help for a few minutes now, he must be exhausted and so I knew that time was of the essence. We needed to get to him quickly,” said Don.

Don reached the man first and it was only then that he turned and realised that they were now quite far out to sea and that he had a few moments of panic about how he and this other man were going to help the person back to the shore.

"Donal arrived and he had the life buoy with him and we put this on the man’s chest and basically just told him to hang onto it. I grabbed under his arm and then I just started swimming back towards the shore. Swimming back was incredibly difficult because we were swimming against the rip current and so myself and Donal, we were both just exhausted at this stage,” said Don.

"We kept chatting to this man to keep him calm and we were finally able to get him in and I think for me, the happiest moment was when I put my feet on the sand. It was just the biggest relief. Being able to walk him in onto the shore, it was a very surreal experience,” said Don.

Don revealed that as he and Donal got to shore, the Ballyheigue Inshore Rescue Service were waiting for them and that they then checked out the man they had rescued before an ambulance was called.

"Once I knew he was okay, I made my way home and it was only then that the shock set in. I think there may have been an initial shock when I first entered the water when you realise that you’re out of your depth here but thankfully, I was able to keep this panic under control and myself and Donal were able to get the man back to shore safely,” he finished.

In what can only be described as pure serendipity, Don’s fellow rescuer, Donal – an avid scuba diver and a man Don described to The Kerryman as “selfless and brave” – was actually staying at Don’s B&B with his family.