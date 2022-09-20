Dolphin stranded at Fenit passes away despite best efforts of local community

Locals watch on as the rescued young dolphin placed into the water at the beach in Fenit on Monday evening. Photo by Domnick Walsh.

A young dolphin was rescued at the Spa in Tralee and was transfered to Fenit by locals and set free at the beach there. Photo by Domnick Walsh.

Graham Kelliher (front left) and locals pictured transfering a young dolphin - which was rescued at the Spa in Tralee - to Fenit on Monday evening by locals and which was set free from the beach there. Photo by Domnick Walsh.

It was a busy Monday evening for Tralee man Graham Kelliher and a group of kind-hearted locals from the Spa and Fenit as they rallied together to help attempt to rescue a dolphin that had become stranded on the beach in the Spa just after 6pm yesterday.

Unfortunately for the group, despite a very successful first rescue which saw the group transport the dolphin from the Spa all the way to Fenit where they went to great lengths to ensure that it was okay before releasing it back out to sea, the group received a call just two hours after this that a dolphin they strongly suspected to be the one that they had just rescued had washed up on the rocks near Fenit’s diving boards.

The second rescue, Graham Kelliher – one of the main figures involved in the first rescue – told The Kerryman this week was unfortunately not successful and that the dolphin passed away.

The day of mixed emotions began on Monday evening when Graham received a call telling him that a dolphin was found washed high up on the beach in the Spa.

"It [the dolphin] was stranded on the mud and very high up on the beach. It must have been there for at least three, if not four hours, by the time I got the call. I went down and there was a few people already there and they had a few buckets of water and wet towel," he said.

Read More

"I went down with my kids and they started filling buckets of water from the sea and bringing them back up to the dolphin. We were just trying to make the dolphin as comfortable as possible. I was on and off the phone with the dolphin society and they gave us all the information that we needed which was fantastic,” he continued.

After ensuring that the dolphin was not in need of urgent care, Graham put out the call on social media for help and he received it and then some with scores of people turning up to help.

"People started coming in their droves and soon enough we had plenty of people and support. We had loads of water, loads of people for lifting, it was great. Gerard O'Donnell, who is the Fenit RNLI Lifeboat Operations Manager, he came along with his son's Land Rover which had a flat-bed on the back of it. So, we lifted the dolphin onto the back of that on an RNLI stretcher and then we drove it out to Fenit, nice and slowly,” he said.

"There, a bunch of people got into their wetsuits and we walked the dolphin into the water where we spent about 45 minutes guiding it back and forth, up and down the beach, making sure that it was swimming with it's head up so that the spout was out and it could actually breathe.

What tends to happen with dolphins if they're laying on the ground for too long is one of their lungs could collapse or potentially fill with fluid. Either way, the dolphin won't swim straight and it will tip over like a dead goldfish so we had to make sure that it actually managed to stay upright and fill its lung again,” he continued.

After ensuring that the dolphin appeared to be okay to swim off on its own, it was let out to sea by the group with swimmers and kayakers following it to ensure it got away safely, which it appeared to do.

Unfortunately though, Graham said that he received a call two hours later with some sad news.

"We did our best, it swam away off into the distance but we also got a phone call about two hours later that either that dolphin or another dolphin, but we suspect that it was the same dolphin, swam up onto the rocks over near the diving boards, came ashore over there and the second rescue, unfortunately, wasn't as successful,” he said.

Despite the ending, Graham praised the great community effort that everyone showed.