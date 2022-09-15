Kerry

Does ridiculing Queen Elizabeth II’s death make our ‘Irishness’ seem weak and lacking in confidence?

Stephen Fernane

Stephen Fernane asks if we risk degrading what it means to be proud, independent Irish people when we ridicule the passing of Britain’s longest serving monarch and her family.  

Queen Elizabeth II shakes hands with Northern Ireland Deputy First Minister Martin McGuinness watched by First minister Peter Robinson (centre) at the Lyric Theatre in Belfast. Expand

Queen Elizabeth II shakes hands with Northern Ireland Deputy First Minister Martin McGuinness watched by First minister Peter Robinson (centre) at the Lyric Theatre in Belfast.

Aside from a love and appreciation for thoroughbred racehorses, you might be surprised to learn that I have little else in common with Queen Elizabeth II.

A grand old woman who lived to a ripe old age; a grandmother-like figure whose death reminds us that we all lose people we love to time and age, regardless of how imperious or self-important they may feel. That’s the extent of it for me. The royals mean little else in my world and where I come from.

