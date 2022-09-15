Does ridiculing Queen Elizabeth II’s death make our ‘Irishness’ seem weak and lacking in confidence?

Aside from a love and appreciation for thoroughbred racehorses, you might be surprised to learn that I have little else in common with Queen Elizabeth II.

A grand old woman who lived to a ripe old age; a grandmother-like figure whose death reminds us that we all lose people we love to time and age, regardless of how imperious or self-important they may feel. That’s the extent of it for me. The royals mean little else in my world and where I come from.

What’s interesting is that through the eyes of most ordinary working people, the Windsor’s appear the same as any family: they row, they fall out, they have their dark family secrets, and they usually turn up at family events because they have to, not because they want to.

In terms of this nuance - and the small matter of vast luxury and privilege - there’s little to separate the day-to-day functionally and politics of Britain’s Royal Family and that of the proudest working-class family living in the East End of London.

The blanket coverage of the monarch’s death has been the very essence of obedience and hyperbole caught in a tailspin. One part history and two splashes of pointlessness combine to make a cocktail of dizzy triviality in a 21st world where more pressing issues need resolving. And if you’re of the view that an accident of birth gives no one the right to rule over millions of people and live in unbridled comfort and privilege, you’re not alone either.

But there’s always subtext to a story. The pageantry surrounding the Queen’s funeral was absorbed with an insatiable appetite by the many secret royalists in Ireland (they do exist!). After all, prior to the dawn of nationalism, the Irish were borderline royalists and felt a measure of dignity in King James II’s efforts to restore the Roman Catholic Faith to the monarchy. Or how about one of our most famous Irish ballads, 'Mo Ghile Mear', with its lament for the return of exiled Prince Charles Edward Stuart to the throne.

For others, the pomp around Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral was like seeing video re-runs of having a tooth pulled, or watching the excruciatingly long film Ben Hur on rainy Sunday afternoons when inordinate hours of boredom seemed like all there was. It’s a matter of perspective and balance.

Whether or not one chooses to assess their reaction to royalty in the modern age through the prism of maturity or enmity is open to assessment. Some of the anti-royal comments this past week were light-hearted banter and good fun in nature, nothing more. Others showed the worst of tribal nationalism. The ‘Lizzie’s in a box’ chant from Shamrock Rovers fans, and the ‘F*** the crown’ banner unfurled by Glasgow Celtic fans being the opposite end of that spectrum.

And that’s fine. No matter how long Queen Elizabeth II reigned, or how well liked she was, her death was never going to stop the embers of a bitter history from catching light again.

But leaving all that aside, is there any room for the view that ‘queen bashing’ actually makes us appear slightly vulnerable about our own identity?

A sensible and coherent debate about the usefulness of the monarchy aside, does heavy criticism - to the point of trash talking the death of a 96-year-old woman – not make us sound fickle and diminish our sense of Irishness?

Last week as I covered the views of Kerry people on the Queen’s death, I was derided by a friend for doing so. One of the reasons cited was that the Black and Tans had burned down The Kerryman offices in 1921.

It’s a true story. But ‘the Tans’ stopped the printing presses in 1921 because they didn’t like what was being written. Had I taken the advice of my friend, I would be doing exactly what the Tans accomplished 100 years ago - minus the petrol and matches - which is to stop the news for no other reason than because it is disagreeable.

That’s not to dismiss this person’s feelings of passion and opposition to royalty. People are rightly proud to be Irish and all that it took over many centuries to get to where we are. Resistance to British rule, either through constitutional nationalism or physical force nationalism (the latter usually ending up morphing into the former) wears its own badge of honour. But centuries of wanting to be ‘our own people’ was carried by a strong river current that no longer runs as fast nor as deep as it once did.

Sinn Féin is a prime example of this shifting river course and narrative. Even though the Party has split untold times in its history, its founder - Arthur Griffith – believed in creating a settlement between Britain and Ireland based on the Austro-Hungarian model of a dual monarchy.

Witnessing many Sinn Féin Party idols meet with Queen Elizabeth II and King Charles III in acts of reconciliation towards the Unionist community may lead some to conclude that Griffith’s vision has come full circle. But history is seldom so straight forward.

The Machiavellian side of my mind tells me Sinn Féin has played an absolute blinder. Their condolences on the death of the Queen, played out before the eyes of the world, was choreographed in a way that silenced and marginalised Unionist diatribe. Who could possibly have thought that Sinn Fein would usurp Unionism for sentimentality and piety when the day of Queen Elizabeth II’s death finally arrived.

And yet, all this took place while some of Sinn Féin’s grass root disciples ‘queen bashed’ to their hearts content on social media. Like Michael Corleone in Godfather III, it will take a lot for Sinn Féin to ‘get the family out’ and make it legit for a united Ireland when this rogue element still lingers on the margins.

By showing a passive respect to our English neighbours on Queen Elizabeth’s passing and King Charles III’s coronation, we would simultaneously imbue maturity and indifference. Irish people should always insist that confidence in ‘Irishness’ is well above the head of immature and tribal nationalism.

Since the peace process and Good Friday Agreement, we all accept there is a better and nobler way to do things where shared history is concerned. The best way we can elevate our sense of independence - as individuals and as a separate island – is to look past the very entity that once held a tight grip on our consciousness. To be indifferent, and yet respectful, is the very essence of freedom.