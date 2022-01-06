Disgust locally as nappies and other rubbish dumped along Sive walk

A photo of some of the items that were discovered dumped along the Sive walk in Listowel last week.

There has been disgust around Listowel after a popular walking route was blighted by the on-going scourge that is rubbish dumping.

The scene, which was discovered by local man Alan Lawlor, contained numerous open bags of rubbish, used nappies, rotten planks of wood and other domestic items that had been left along the popular Sive walk.

Alan took a photo of the scene, and this image was shared on Facebook, with many people expressing their disgust at the rubbish.

Speaking to The Kerryman, Alan said he said that it was very disheartening to see people showing such disregard for a popular walking route.

“It’d be a walk that everybody uses around town. It’d be very popular, and everyone in Listowel would know about it, and it’s a really beautiful walk, so this kind of thing, the rubbish being dumped there, it’s not something that you ever want to see,” said Alan.

“I saw it [the rubbish] straight away. There were lots of old nappies and domestic rubbish just strewn around the place...It was like someone just came up with a trailer and just dumped everything they had there,” he continued.

“The bags had burst open and I’d say crows had taken away a lot of the stuff. I didn’t want to be getting too near it, to be honest, but there were nappies, empty bottles, tins, old timber, it was just disgusting,” said Alan.

Sadly, Alan said that this is not the first time that he’s come across such levels of dumping along the route and even in other areas around town and the outskirts.

“There’s a lot of this stuff going on, and something needs to be done about it. There’s no one being challenged about it,” he said.

“I work as an organic grower myself here in Listowel and so – as someone who works on, loves and looks after the environment – to see rubbish dumping such as this, it’s very disheartening.”