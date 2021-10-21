‘Disappointment’ at Killarney’s results in litter survey

Mayor of Killarney Cllr Marie Moloney has expressed her disappointment at this week’s litter survey results, which saw Killarney drop down the rankings from second place to 22nd place.

Her disappointment was echoed by Yvonne Quill of Killarney Looking Good, who said that the volunteers have worked very hard this year in a difficult environment.

The latest Irish Business against Litter (IBAL) survey criticised Killarney this year for rubbish linked to outdoor dining.

Their report published on Monday states “it was the reduction in the number of top-ranking sites which brought down Killarney’s overall ranking”, adding that outdoor dining seems to have contributed to the increase in litter in the town.

“There were no heavily littered sites. High Street, Killarney Train Station and Port Road were all in very good order, not just in regard to litter but overall maintenance. It would seem that the ‘outdoor dining’ was contributing to the litter presence along Scott’s Street, based on the menus, food waste, and salt and pepper sachets on the ground. Killarney House and Gardens is a wonderful resource and most of it was very clean, but it was impossible to ignore the litter close to the entrance / signage,” the report stated.

However, despite slipping in the rankings of the litter league, the town remains clean to European standards, and Killarney Train Station and the Port Road were among the areas praised for their appearance.

“A freshly presented road with attractive planting, paving, bicycle parking. Road surface, signage and markings were in good order. There was a virtual absence of litter throughout the area surveyed,” they said of Port Road.

Cllr Moloney said that this litter grading is the “negative side of outdoor dining”.

“It is disappointing to see the slippage. It is also disappointing that outdoor dining rubbish is being left around. Outdoor dining was introduced for the public, but everything has its drawback, and that is the negative side of outdoor dining.”

She said people must take responsibility for their own rubbish and either bring it home or dispose of it correctly.

“We will be back up to the top again,” she said.

Cllr Moloney praised the volunteers and Council staff whose hard work has ensured that Killarney remains clean to European standards.

Praise was also expressed by Yvonne Quill of Killarney Looking Good. She said that in spite of COVID, huge efforts were made by volunteers and council staff.

She noted the result as ‘disappointing’.

“We are disappointed but we have to accept what was said…We will rise again,” she said.