Disappointment as popular Rathmore St Patrick’s Day parade called off for 2022

There was disappointment amongst members of the Killarney Municipal District at news that one of the county’s most-popular St Patrick’s Day parades, held annually in Rathmore, will not go ahead in 2022, in spite of loosening COVID-19 restrictions.

During an update to the members at Wednesday’s Municipal District meeting, Killarney MD Cathaoirleach Cllr Marie Moloney (Labour) said that ongoing works in the village – which is well-known for its quirk of hosting a parade in the days leading up to St Patrick’s Day, as opposed to St Patrick’s Day itself – would prevent the parade from taking place this year.

Independent Cllr Maura Healy-Rae questioned if Kerry County Council had any objections to the event going ahead, while Independent Cllr Donal Grady asked if there was anything that could be done to reverse the decision.

“What a shame,” he said. “Can we go back and ask them [the organisers] is there any way they can put on a parade?

“Who made the decision?”

Fianna Fáil Councillor and Rathmore native Niall Kelleher said he had not been aware of the decision until last Tuesday, the day before the Municipal District meeting.

“I spoke to Brian Kelly, the chairman of the Community Council, and Michael O’Mahony,” Cllr Kelleher said.

“The concern in relation to the committee – albeit they’ve received every assurance from Kerry County Council and local road crews that everything would be done and the effective construction site be made safe, and also the the road closure currently in Rathmore would be able to be open for the parade – I think the committee, and the chairperson in particular, felt that, because there would be extra resources required, and because we still have high numbers in the pandemic and individuals would probably not be available to the committee this year, that it would be better to cancel it now rather than cancelling it at the last minute.”

Cllr Moloney asked Cllr Kelleher if he could have a further discussion with the Community Council about going ahead with the parade, and Cllr Kelleher said he could relay the Municipal District members’ thoughts to those who organise Rathmore’s parade.